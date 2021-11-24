We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all lovers of Towie and fans of Interior Design Masters – Amazon Handmade has recruited Gemma Collins to create a brand new bespoke collection, alongside Siobhan Murphy and Paul Moneypenny

If you’ve got your Christmas decorating ideas covered but are looking for the perfect gift list, then look no further than Gemma Collins & Friends Christmas Collection. The new range has everything you need, from homeware and skincare to treats for little ones and pets.

Gemma, Siobhan and Paul worked with a team of small UK business makers to curate their 32-piece collection, which you can find online on Amazon, if you’re not already trawling the Amazon Black Friday deals.

With thoughtful and personalised gifting at its heart, the collection means you can give a really special gift to your loved ones, and know that you’re supporting a small business too.

‘We are so excited to be working with Amazon Handmade and UK Makers to launch our bespoke Christmas collection!’ said Gemma and co.

‘There’s something about a handmade gift that feels extra personal, and we’ve made sure that there’s something for everyone in this collection. We’ve had so much fun working on this and can’t wait to show you the fabulous collection that we’ve curated with these small businesses – we hope you love it!’

Gemma Collins & Friends Christmas Collection

Ready to see what you can expect from the trio? We’ve chosen our favourite five pieces that we’d happily have gifted to us this year.

Wax Melt Selection Pack, £14.99, Amazon Handmade

Who doesn’t love a wax melt? It makes a great gift, but with scents including Candy Cane, Festive Frankincense, Jingle Bells and Cookies for Santa, we’d be tempted to buy one for ourselves to supplement our best candles. View Deal

Personalised Cheese Board & Knife Set, £29, Amazon Handmade

Cheese lovers will adore this personalised cheese board and knife set, which looks great piled high with the finest fromage! Featuring a swivelling compartment and four stainless-steel cheese cutlery, it makes it easy to store away, but even better to show off. View Deal

Personalised Christmas Drinking Gin Bauble Glass, £14.95, Amazon Handmade

We think this gin bauble glass would make a great Secret Santa gift and you can pop your own name and message on it for the lucky recipient. Ideal for those Christmas tipples! View Deal

Chunky Crochet Cat Bed, £55, Amazon Handmade

Love your cat enough to treat them at Christmas too? Then this super-soft giant crochet bed is perfect and is so cosy that you’re sure to be in their good books for months to come! View Deal

Personalised Family Christmas Velvet Cushion, £35, Amazon Handmade

Add a touch of luxury to your bed or sofa with a touchy-feely velvet cushion that has your family name on it in gold. View Deal

Which of these items would you like for yourself?