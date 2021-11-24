Calling all lovers of Towie and fans of Interior Design Masters – Amazon Handmade has recruited Gemma Collins to create a brand new bespoke collection, alongside Siobhan Murphy and Paul Moneypenny
If you’ve got your Christmas decorating ideas covered but are looking for the perfect gift list, then look no further than Gemma Collins & Friends Christmas Collection. The new range has everything you need, from homeware and skincare to treats for little ones and pets.
Gemma, Siobhan and Paul worked with a team of small UK business makers to curate their 32-piece collection, which you can find online on Amazon, if you’re not already trawling the Amazon Black Friday deals.
With thoughtful and personalised gifting at its heart, the collection means you can give a really special gift to your loved ones, and know that you’re supporting a small business too.
‘We are so excited to be working with Amazon Handmade and UK Makers to launch our bespoke Christmas collection!’ said Gemma and co.
‘There’s something about a handmade gift that feels extra personal, and we’ve made sure that there’s something for everyone in this collection. We’ve had so much fun working on this and can’t wait to show you the fabulous collection that we’ve curated with these small businesses – we hope you love it!’
Gemma Collins & Friends Christmas Collection
Ready to see what you can expect from the trio? We’ve chosen our favourite five pieces that we’d happily have gifted to us this year.
Wax Melt Selection Pack, £14.99, Amazon Handmade
Who doesn’t love a wax melt? It makes a great gift, but with scents including Candy Cane, Festive Frankincense, Jingle Bells and Cookies for Santa, we’d be tempted to buy one for ourselves to supplement our best candles.
Personalised Cheese Board & Knife Set, £29, Amazon Handmade
Cheese lovers will adore this personalised cheese board and knife set, which looks great piled high with the finest fromage! Featuring a swivelling compartment and four stainless-steel cheese cutlery, it makes it easy to store away, but even better to show off.
Personalised Christmas Drinking Gin Bauble Glass, £14.95, Amazon Handmade
We think this gin bauble glass would make a great Secret Santa gift and you can pop your own name and message on it for the lucky recipient. Ideal for those Christmas tipples!
Chunky Crochet Cat Bed, £55, Amazon Handmade
Love your cat enough to treat them at Christmas too? Then this super-soft giant crochet bed is perfect and is so cosy that you’re sure to be in their good books for months to come!
Personalised Family Christmas Velvet Cushion, £35, Amazon Handmade
Add a touch of luxury to your bed or sofa with a touchy-feely velvet cushion that has your family name on it in gold.
Which of these items would you like for yourself?