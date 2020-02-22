We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve tracked down the giant giraffe teddy spotted on Instagram, it’s from H&M home.

The H&M home cuddly giraffe is an affordable version of the best-selling Melissa & Doug plush soft toy – which retails for £79.99 at John Lewis & Partners.

It’s the giant giraffe teddy we all want, even us grown ups are toying with the idea of buying one.

Get ready for a collective ‘ahhh’…

Adorable H&M giant giraffe teddy

The adorable 102cm tall creature has proved a consistent number 1 selling item over the last year, and continues to be in the top most searched items on the website. The website boasts five star rave reviews…

’I LOVE this giraffe and it’s perfect for our nursery! The quality is amazing and you can’t beat the price. Highly recommend.’

‘Really lovely and so soft. It’s so sturdy and is filled well enough so that it stands up on its own but not so much that it’s too solid and not cuddle-able.’

Buy now: Large Soft Toy, £24.99, H&M Home

Shoppers are going wild for the best-selling plush toy. When the brand re-shared a post it was met with sheer delight, racking up 24,105 likes and 301 comments.

One delighted shopper post, ‘Every time I see a post with this giraffe, I check for stock! Today, I was lucky! 🙌 Hurray!!’.

Another writes ‘This is so cute 💕’.

This giant giraffe has made a penguin friend.

Even adults are getting in on the action.

This fan says the subtle colouring was a big selling point.

The bow necktie adds to the cute factor.

One mum shares this beautiful birthday giraffe.

Here’s one giraffe spotted in a natural habitat of lush greens!

The sturdy plush toy is the perfect height for cuddles with little ones.

H&M Home share their fans pictures on Instagram, to spread the love : )

Following the success of the giant giraffe plush toy H&M have recently introduced a giant dinosaur!

Dino fans stay alert, it’s bound to start popping up daily on Instagram feeds.