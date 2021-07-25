We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Earlier this month, we shared some details on GoCompare’s first-ever awards. The awards were designed to highlight the companies going above and beyond to help customers protect the things important to them.

Here we take a look at the winners of GoCompare’s Insurance Awards…

GoCompare polled thousands of its customers, and took into account customer reviews, claims processes, complaints feedback and industry data. The judging process began way back in June, with a shortlist compiled for the panel of experts to judge.

The panel included Grace Gausden, Senior Reporter, This is Money; Vicky Shaw, Personal Finance Correspondent, PA Media; Brian Brown, Consumer Finance Expert, Defaqto and Ian Rowlands, VP of Partnerships, GoCompare.

There were a few categories: car, home and van insurance. The ‘product of the year’ category is there to highlight insurers with the right product at the right price.

GoCompare’s Insurance Awards winners

Car Insurance

Best overall car insurance provider WINNER: Admiral

Highly Commended: Churchill

Product of the year WINNER: John Lewis

Highly Commended: MoreThan

Making Insurance easier WINNER: Ticker

Highly Commended: Yoga

Home Insurance

Best overall home insurance provider WINNER: Policy Expert

Highly Commended: Halifax

Product of the year WINNER: LV Select

Highly Commended: Rias

Van Insurance

Best overall van insurance provider WINNER: Admiral

Highly Commended: AXA

‘As a comparison site, we have always seen ourselves as a consumer champion in the insurance sector through making policy information clearer and more accessible,’ says Lee Griffin, CEO and Founder at GoCompare. ‘We are delighted to announce the winners of the first GoCompare Insurance Awards.’

Video Of The Week

Judge Brian Brown, a Consumer Finance Expert at Defaqto, adds that the new awards have seen a mixture of established names and newcomers winning. ‘It has been really interesting to work with such a strong panel of judges on these inaugural awards. Congratulations to the winners, they all deserve it,’ Brian says.

Choosing insurance for our homes and vehicles is one of our least favourite tasks relating to our homes. But GoCompare’s awards help to narrow things down, highlighting insurers that have given their customers excellent service over the past year.