Take a tour of this stunning Grade II listed Georgian home – you’ll be bowled over by the interiors

This 9-bed, 6-bath, 5-reception early Georgian house dates back to the early 18th Century is located in the small Berkshire village of Midgham Green and benefits from far-reaching rural views.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Among its many other impressive features this imposing property also boasts a self-contained staff flat and a coach house with stables and garaging.

Exterior

Set in 7.5 acres of gardens and parkland this home looks – to borrow an iconic phrase from Elizabeth Bennett in Pride and Prejudice – ‘very happily situated’. The white entrance portico provides a welcome contrast to the mainly red brick exterior.

Living Room

A marble and metal fireplace provides a lovely centrepiece for this light and airy living room. The combination of mint green walls, dashes of hot pink and muted cream and brown tones works surprisingly well. Original cornicing also helps to frame the room beautifully.

Dining Room

We can just imagine parties past and present being hosted in this large dining area. The elegant French oval back dining chairs tick the boxes for comfy and classy.

Kitchen

This pink and white themed kitchen is a tad unexpected in this country-style home, but we say the bolder the better. The central island offers plenty of storage and prep space, as well acting as a breakfast bar with room for three.

Bedroom

The unusual blue and white wallpaper and soft furnishings and accessories utilising the same colour scheme really help to lift this room. The large bay window is the perfect place to relax and take in the surrounding vistas.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

Forget taking a soak in this room, we could quite happily spend the majority of our time in here. From the freestanding tub to the storage-ready French armoire and cosy armchair, it’s a space that’s perfect for luxuriating.

Snug

The stylish velvet corner sofa helps to anchor this reception-cum-playroom, and we’re also in love with the nautical stripes on that mini armchair too.

Hall Court is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £3.7 million.

Sea side living: Take a tour of this incredibly impressive Harbour front house in Poole

Which is your favourite room at Hall Court?