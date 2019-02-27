H&M Home launch new furniture collection – with stylish outdoor sets!

H&M home is expanding! After launching its first collection of furniture and lighting last year, it’s now time for the second drop.

The new launch from the high street hero doesn’t disappoint with stylish rattan furniture and a debut outdoor furniture set in oak and black steel.

The exciting new range features furniture, quirky home accessories and lighting too! The prices range from £24.99 t0 £299.

Most of the new collection is out now, while the outdoor furniture arrives at the beginning of March.

New H&M Home furniture collection

The in-house team have been working hard to launch the diverse new range.

‘Furniture and lamps is quite new to us’ explains Mattias Chrisander, Product Designer at H&M Home. ‘We had so much fun creating this collection, exploring styles and materials. The result is a bold mix of designs covering rounded shapes, modern lines and playful designs.’

‘We are very proud to expand our range with new product categories, such as a lovely lounge chair in rattan and a set of outdoor furniture.

Talking about the new outdoor furniture Mattias says, ‘ We thought a lot about how to make the set work for city living. The result is a modern set in sturdy materials perfect for small outdoor spaces, with its neat size and a design that makes it possible to place the stools under the table if you need more space.’

Well thought-out designs at affordable prices, what more could you ask for?

The bleached wood and rattan mixed furniture is simple yet stylish, understated but chic. In other news this on-trend furniture is currently available online too!

The new collection is a good balance between 0n-trend and long-lasting, functional designs for any room.

For example the side table (above) with its storage compartment, is more than merely a surface for accessories.

This quirky occasional table is inspired by lily of the valley plant. The split design provides ample space for all your living room accessories, from lamps to coffee table books on one side – alongside a mug of coffee kept safely on the alternative platform.

This sleek new lamp design follows in the same design inspiration from the side table (above). The statement piece is a fun and stylish accessories to light up any home.

The simple wooden furniture pieces are perfect for any understated decor, particularity the laid-back Scandi look.

With every collection we love H&M Home a little bit more.