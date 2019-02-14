New Primark Home ‘Desert Sands’ collection hits stores this week – and it’s gone global!

Transport your home to a faraway destination with this new range of home accessories

As the evenings start to get lighter it feels like spring in the air! And with the spring comes a feeling of wanting to lighten up our homes. The new Primark Home collection, ‘Desert Sands’, with its stylish ethnic prints and Buddha accessories, is perfect for adding a sense of overseas charm to our homes.

Tapping into the Global Essence trend this bohemian collection is just the thing to cast our minds to distant shores (with warmer climates!).

Desert Sands Primark Home collection

The light colour palette and understated prints adorning affordable bedding and soft furnishings is just the thing to lighten up our homes in time for spring.

The bedding, in its deliciously light lemon colourway features a woodcut style print that adds pattern without feeling overwhelming. The co-ordinating cushions also feature an intricate block-print pattern, in a selection of faded blues and sandy yellow shades.

There are also quirky Elephant ornaments to really tap into the vibe of travel keepsakes.

In addition to the patterned cushions there are plain velvet-look cushions in matching colours and braided neutral cushions. These designs are perfect to add layers of interest to the look – by playing with textures and tactile fabrics.

This faux Cati is ultra fancy in its gold foil pot. It’s these little touches that add a certain something to any otherwise standard faux plant – we’re loving your work Primark.

In-keeping with the global inspiration the new collection is filled with ornate metal accessories. There are ornate metal lanterns, perfect to create a Moroccan-style ambience. The Buddha statues are ideal for those looking to form a more zen interior space.

The new bohemian accessories are only available while stocks last – race you to the shops?!