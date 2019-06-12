In typical English fashion, summer is just around the corner but you wouldn’t know it to look outside.

Before you suspend all future get-togethers and family gatherings in favour of a cosy blanket, can we make a suggestion? Host a dinner party instead, and we have just the summery tableware to turn up the heat in your dining room.

H&M Home have unveiled a show-stopping turquoise print tableware collection.

And if the response on Instagram is anything to go by, these are bound to elicit gasps of admiration and one or two looks of envy, from your guests.

New H&M tableware collection

The range includes plates, cups, bowls and more all in the matching palm tree print – and if the gorgeous turquoise palm trees aren’t enough to win you over, then surely the prices will. Prices start from only £6.99.

That seems a small expense to pay to transport yourself to the simmering warmth of Morocco for the evening without a hefty plane ticket.

Buy now: Palm Tree Bowl, £6.99, H&M

Buy now: Palm Tree Plate, £6.99, H&M

When a snap of the exotic place setting appeared on the brands official Instagram, it quickly clocked up 20.8K likes and 55 comments, and it’s easy to see why.

Styled with a matching printed plate, this dinner set wouldn’t look out of place in a luxury villa in Marrakesh. Shoppers were swooning over the matching set and expressing a lot of love for that statement bowl, including:

‘Fab!’

‘Gorgeous’

‘Love the bowls’

‘Beautifully set, love the dishes’

‘If I had this in the conservatory would it feel like we were on hols?’

New H&M table accessories

But the palm tree print doesn’t stop with the dishes. Why not make a splash with your table setting by matching your table right down to the tablecloth? It will definitely make a statement in your home, but the best part about it is that you can fold it up at the end of the night. All the style, without the commitment.

Though we’re tempted to leave it out in our kitchen permanently and let the tropical print power us through the grim weather.

Buy now: Palm Tree Cotton Tablecloth, £17.99, H&M

These braided paper straw mats with embroidered palm tree will add a splash of texture to your table, and are a great way of breaking up the matching prints.

They’ll look just as gorgeous going solo on your dinner table or layered with the rest of the collection.

Buy now: Paper Straw Table Mat, £8.99, H&M

Will you braving matching prints for your next dinner party?