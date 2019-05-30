You might not think of Homebase as your go-to for super stylish, designer-look garden seating. It’s more been the place to pick up a tin of pain, grab some tile grout, or get a replacement loo seat of late! But the Homebase garden furniture range for 2019 has blown us away and proves they’re back on the scene with a bang.

And with the growing trend for occasional chairs and mismatched suites in the living room making its way into the garden, these new pieces from Homebase would be just as happy indoors as they would in the garden.

Homebase garden furniture

1. The Malindi lounge chair and stool

Buy now: Malindi Lounge Chair & Footrest, £225, Homebase

With its FSC 100 per cent acacia timber frame and UV-resistant braided polyester structure, this Danish designer-feel chair and footstool will withstand any weather thrown at it. Yet it will still be in tip-top condition to feature in your living room once summer has departed.

Choose to use the chair and footstool separately or place together to turn them into a ready-to-rest lounger.

2. The steel rattan pod chair

Buy now: Steel rattan pod chair, £185, Homebase

Make a style-statement with this attention grabbing pod chair, complete with thick padded cushion to ensure the ultimate comfort for lounging on a lazy summer’s day.

Easy to move around the patio to find the sunniest (or shadiest) spot for sipping your favourite tipple, accessorise with a cosy sheepskin to take this egg-shaped beauty from summer to winter in an instant.

3. The bamboo stacking chairs

Buy now: Bamboo stacking chair, £47.95 each, Homebase

These space-saving chairs with their low, laid-back design, rival that of a stiff metal option, that can often be uncomfortable to sit in for any length of time. Instead these moulded bamboo versions have been designed to be super comfy, as well as stackable so they won’t take up too much space when in storage. Alternatively, use them inside and accessorise with some colourful cushions for all-year-round lounging.

With these and many more designs to discover online and in store, which will you be snapping up to feature in your garden this summer?