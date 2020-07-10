We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the last year, Homebase has become the surprise one-stop-shop for enviable home accessories. The hotly anticipated Homebase armchair is a perfect example of this.

Homebase has built on the success of last years velvet cocktail chair to bring us this glorious art-deco style armchair.

Looking for a statement armchair?

If you are in the market for a velvet armchair that would make Zelda Fitzgerald jealous, we’ve found two great options for you to choose between. Can you spot the difference?

Ever since we first spied Oliver Bonas’s scalloped armchair, we’ve been obsessed with getting our hands one. Sadly, OB’s £395 price tag placed the chair a little out of our reach.

However, the new Homebase chair has reignited our dreams of finally snagging one at a fraction of the cost for just £99!

Homebase scalloped armchair

Upholstered in soft velvet upholstery the Sophia Occasional chair is available in five shades. Our personal favourite is the sumptuous emerald shade. You can also pick it up in teal, cerise, duck egg blue and blush.

It is the scalloped back that makes this chair a real showstopper. Gold coloured tapered legs are the perfect finishing touch.

The chair isn’t available to buy instore, however, you can order it online. However, we’d hurry if we were you. If the success of the cocktail chair is anything to go by, Homebase could have a sellout on its hands.

Buy now: Sophia Occasional chair, £99, Homebase

Oliver Bonas scalloped armchair

Oliver Bonas’ Flora Scalloped Velvet Armchair still makes us swoon every time we see it.

While Homebase’s version is very similar in style, what makes the Oliver Bonas armchair stand apart is the attention to detail. For example the scalloped edges on both the backrest and seat and strong beech legs.

The armchair has been built for comfort as well as looks. The high back is designed to encase you as you sit in it. Making perfect for a reading corner or living room.

Buy now: Flora Scalloped Velvet Armchair, £395, Oliver Bonas

The chair is also available in five colours ways, including dusty pink (our favourite), mustard, dark grey, pale duck egg blue and azure blue.

Which statement armchair will you be investing in?