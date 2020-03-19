Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that will arrive in the post by Sunday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner but with everything else that’s been going on at the moment, getting a gift may have slipped your mind.

If you haven’t planned what to get for your mother, fear not, there are plenty of online presents which will still arrive by Sunday. So whether she likes fragrance or home comforts — there’s something to suit every taste (and every buyer’s budget).

Here are six last-minute gifts that are bound to bring joy this Mother’s Day…

Denby Cups at John Lewis

When it comes to homeware gifts, it doesn’t get much better than iconic British pottery brand Denby. John Lewis now sells a number of its brilliant products, such as these glorious quartz rose mugs in blush pink and soft blues. Exclusive to John Lewis, they come in a pack of two and can be ordered with the next day delivery option — so no need to panic about them arriving in time.

Buy now: Denby Mugs, £30, John Lewis

Family photo frame at M&S

If you fancy giving your mum a personalised gift this Mother’s Day, then M&S has just the thing. It’s selling a 7-part family grey photo frame for a very reasonable £12.50. Simply dig out some old snaps and pop them in before wrapping it up, for the perfect sentimental present.

M&S runs a next and nominated day delivery service across most of its products — so it’ll arrive with time to spare.

Buy now: Family photo frame, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Rhubarb botanical candle at Next

Everyone loves a candle and Next has this incredible rhubarb and ginger one which features flowers inside the wax, for a gorgeous floral effect. The retailer offers next day delivery to home (which costs £3.99) or free next day store delivery, but both need to ordered before 10pm.

Buy now: Rhubarb and Ginger Botanical Inclusion Candle, £14, Next

Cake stand at Debenhams

For keen bakers, the Lucy Tiffney range at Debenhams has plenty of treats, including a multicoloured three-tiered cake stand. The store offers next day delivery, seven days a week — which means you can even order it by 6pm on Saturday, for it to arrive on Mother’s Day itself. Although we wouldn’t advise leaving it too last minute, just in case it sells out!

Buy now: Lucy Tiffney Printed Three Tier Cake Stand, £30, Debenhams

Jewellery box at The White Company

For those looking to really push the boat out this year — look no further than this luxury bonded-leather jewellery box from The White Company. It features a mirror on the inside, along with eight different-sized compartments for various pieces, as well as a pull-out drawer and a useful little travel box. The White Company runs a next day delivery service if you order by 7pm — but for weekend delivery, just be sure to order by 7pm on Friday.

Buy now: Leather jewellery box, £144, The White Company

Bamboo Travel Cup at Cath Kidston

This pretty-yet-practical travel cup from Cath Kidston is a great gift for coffee and tea lovers alike. The eco-friendly piece is made of bamboo — a highly renewable material — and comes in a number of other prints. If your mum would love this sustainable present, the good news is that Cath Kidston runs a next day delivery service— if ordered before 3.30pm.

Buy now: Bamboo Travel Cup, £14.40, Cath Kidston

Make mum smile this Sunday : )