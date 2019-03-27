It’s circled on the calendar, but finding time to shop for Mother’s Day can be tricky with 101 other things already on your to-do list. Save time (and money!) by shopping these great-value Mother’s Day supermarket buys from your favourite stores. Simply pop these super-cute gifts in your trolley while you’re picking up your groceries and Mum will be none the wiser – we won’t tell if you don’t!

Here are a few of our top picks that are sure to be finding their way into our shopping basket in time for 31stMarch.

1. Floral jug, Sainsbury’s

It’s hard to believe this ceramic jug is under £10. Printed with ‘bunches of love’, it features an ornate handle and painterly floral design, making it a real keepsake. Why not add a bunch of spring flowers to make it extra special? What’s more, there’s a beautiful matching cosmetics case, teacups and mugs available from the range, too.

Buy now: Floral jug, £9, Sainsbury’s

2. Faux floral arrangement, Morrisons

You can’t go wrong by treating Mum to a bunch of flowers, but why spend out on fresh blooms that will wilt in a week’s time? This artificial posy of pink buds comes in a slim glass vase and will last for many occasions to come. No water needed – phew!

In store only: Eternal faux flowers, £10, Morrisons

3. Mum cushion, George Home

Sure to take pride of place on any mother’s sofa, this pretty pillow features a beautiful flower design and folky crochet trim edge. The on-trend grey background will go with most room schemes, too. It’s the perfect accessory for reserving her favourite chair in a sunny spot.

Buy now: Mum cushion, £6, George Home

4. Family Rules wooden sign, Tesco

Whatever your family set-up, this house rules plaque is brimming with wise words. A great gift for nans, grandmas, step mums or any special lady in your life, this cute wooden sign would look pride of place on a mantelpiece or sideboard.

In store only: Family house block, £6, Tesco

5. Cuddly kangaroo, Sainsbury’s

Who could resist a cuddle with this furry duo? This super-soft mother and baby kangaroo are sure to melt even the stoniest of hearts. What names will you give them?

Buy now: Me & My Mummy kangaroo, £15, Sainsbury’s

That’s Mother’s Day in the bag – easy!