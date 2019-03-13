Just when we thought we’d had our Le Creuset fix for the season, with the launch of striking Ultra Violet, the iconic French cookware brand goes and reveals yet another new collection. We are of course referring to the latest Le Creuset Glacé range!

New for spring 2019, the Glacé collection is a mix of sophisticated pastel tones across a range of classic tabletop accessories.

The delicious new colour palette includes ‘Pearlised Chiffon Pink’, ‘Elysees Yellow’, ‘Pale Cool Mint’ and ‘Pale Coastal Blue’.

The chalky hues boast a beautiful pearlescent finish – giving them a mermaid-like quality.

This latest spring/summer 2019 collection brings to life a delicious pastel colour palette – inspired by the colours of the rainbow. You can buy the new colours as mug sets, bowls set, ramekins, a teapot, a cafetiere and egg cups. Basically all you need to serve breakfast in style.

In addition to updating kitchens and tabletops for spring, this new pastel collection is ideal for Mother’s day gifts and Easter entertaining. This new range was made for serving afternoon tea!

Show off your cooking skills in style with these adorable new ramekins. Any pudding is sure to look irresistible in one of these sweet pastel dishes.

All the Stoneware from the new collection is made from specialist clays, fired at the highest temperatures to ensure each piece is of the highest quality. To give customers piece of mind Le Creuset offer a 10 year warranty on every piece of Stoneware and Dinnerware.

This level of guarantee makes the pieces a thoroughly worthwhile investment in our book.

Will you be adding a pastel Glacé masterpiece to your cookware collection this season? Or are you still sold on the Ultra Violet?