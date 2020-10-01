The LED Unicorn shoppers can’t get enough of – it’s not just for Christmas!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This LED unicorn is filling the nation with joy this week, on social media. With its illuminated pink horn and rainbow mane it’s standing out for all the right reasons – like a beacon of joy and hope in the darkness.

The Range’s acrylic light-up unicorn is part of the Christmas collection, but we’d happily have it on show all year round – especially for the remainder of 2020!

The magical accessory is already causing quite the stir on social media, leading the retailer to predict it being be a bestseller this Christmas.

The quirky new illumination is a stand-out piece from The Range’s vast Christmas selection. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use the creation sports 200 white LED lights alongside 150 multicoloured LEDs.

When lit up it’s sure to add a true sense of magic to the festive season. Creating a sense of wonder for all who pass by, acting as the shining star of any festive decorating display.

Following a post on Instagram, the Acrylic LED Unicorn has been an absolute hit with shoppers. Reaching over 5k likes and over 850 comments…

The statuesque unicorn is sure to make a real statement, prancing through any Insta-fan’s front garden! It’s safe to say its already making quite the impression on fans.

With one admirer exclaiming ‘not just for Christmas would want this up all year round!’. With another in agreement, ‘This is a all year round decoration….not just for xmas 😂💕💕💕’.

‘IMAGINE THIS IN MY GARDEN 😁’ cries one follower, taking a friend.

With another saying ‘Looks like we have to do a little shop in The Range for Christmas’.

Find in stores now for £99.99, arriving online any day now!

Will you be giving this majestic creative a home?