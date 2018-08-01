Can you guess who who she is?

Are you a massive Corrie fan? Then the idea of watching the show on a sofa inspired by its most iconic female character must surely appeal? Having conducted a poll regarding our all-time favourite soap heroines, the sofa peeps ScS decided to design a sofa around the strong woman voted top. It would reflect her larger-than-life personalities and those quirky little character details that we remember her by.

So, behold, the Bet Lynch leopard print sofa!

Yes, it was Bet – the legendary landlady of the Rovers Return – that came out on top. She was closely followed by Peggy Mitchell, Dot Branning and Deidre Barlow. Like Bet so often was, her sofa equivalent is dressed in leopard print, with cushions that remind us of her signature gold locks, dangly earrings and red lipstick.

‘We know people love their soaps and over the years we have been treated to many iconic sofa moments in soap land,’ says Vicki Burns, Communications Executive at ScS. ‘We are all big fans of watching soaps on the sofa and this year, 100 years of the suffragette, is the perfect time to celebrate some of our favourite female characters.’

In fact, ScS has reimagined all four leading ladies as sofas. You can vote for your favourite on the ScS Facebook page.

Sadly, the ScS sofa is only a concept for now (boo!), so what if you wanted to get the look for real? Well, we don’t like to let you down, so we went in search of leopard print sofas you can actually buy. And surprisingly, they were almost as difficult to track down on the high street as an actual leopard! Although we did come across this rather fabulous design from House of Hackney…

The juxtaposition of leopard print and bold floral wallpaper is brave but surprisingly successful, don’t you think?

Of course, not everyone has £5k spare to splash on a sofa – us included. So if you’re not too fussy about what wild cat print you go for, Sofology might be able to tickle your fancy with this Cheetah design.

It’s a lot more subtle than an all-over print, with just Cheetah fabric piping and cushions. The coordinating footstool is a little more daring, and a purrfect addition!

Buy now: Cheetah four-seater sofa, £899, Sofology

Or you could just take an existing plain sofa over to the wild side. Perhaps with this cushion and throw from Next?

Buy now: Leopard Print Faux Fur Cushion, £16, Next

Buy now: Natural Animal Faux Fur Throw, from £60, Next

However far you take the leopard print look, we’re sure Bet would be proud!