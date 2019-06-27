You read that right! Behold the Lidl dog bed with sun shade, alongside a dog paddling pool and a cat sun lounger.

They are, quite literally, the coolest pet accessories to ever land in the middle aisle of the budget supermarket.

The quirky accessories are part of the Lidl Pet range arriving in stores this weekend, perfectly timed for the predicted heatwave.

The Lidl dog bed with sun shade

Treat your four-legged friend to a bed with a shade protector. When the temperatures rise our furry friends struggle even more so than we do, making this a thoughtful buy. Dogs can laze outside in the garden sheltered from scorching rays, courtesy of a UV50 sun shade screen.

What could be better than a first-hand customer review.

Lidl shopper CathG says, ‘‘The dog bed with sun roof is absolutely brilliant. Very easy to assemble, durable, well made and big enough for most dogs. The sun roof is detachable which is great as the bed can then be used outdoors or inside. It is a perfect height so even smaller dogs can easily get onto it. My dogs did not hesitate to try it out. They both just fell in love with it. I would highly recommend this product to dog and cat owners, family and friends. I would give it a definite 5/5.’

Coming soon: Zoofari Dog Bed with Sun Shade, £19.99, Lidl

Who said paddling pools were just for the kids? Treat your pup to a refreshing dip with the help of this robust dog pool. Requiring no inflation, this pool is breeze to get ready as soon as things heat up.

Coming soon: Zoofari Dog Pool, £29.99, Lidl

Perch your pet right beside you on your lounger. This folding cat chair is just the things for your four-legged friend to recline in style.

Coming soon: Zoofari Cat Chair, £12.99, Lidl

That’s our beloved pets sorted for the summer in style.