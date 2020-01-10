The new Lidl furniture offering is good news for those looking to update their homes on a budget this season. With glass-topped side tables and marble-effect console designs, the new collection is exceeding all expectations.

In addition to the marble-effect tables the range includes jewel-toned throws and cushions, plus metallic decorative accessories.

The great value furniture pieces feature as part of a wider, homeware collection. The glam new home interiors range is arriving in stores from this Sunday 12th.

Available while stocks last, so don’t hesitate to head down to your nearest store – if you’re in the market for a marble console table.

A design highlight from the new range has to be the chic marble side tables, as seen above. Available in white or grey – perfect for both bedrooms and living rooms.

While Lidl frequently cater for smaller home accessories, such as the candles and cushions, furniture pieces are few and far between. Making this range all the more exciting. Shoppers can now bag a bargain piece of furniture to refresh living rooms and bedrooms, in addition to the smaller accessories.

The range also features a number of characterful trinkets, to give homes a touch of personality this January. From emerald glass votives (£3.99) and decorative Vases (£5.99) to the quirky parrot and pineapple ornaments. All make the ideal accessories to jazz up mantelpieces and side tables.

This sleek marble-effect console table is ideal for adding a touch of opulence to any room. The marble-look top sits on a minimalist black metal frame. The style is ideal for achieving a more contemporary look.

We could see this in a hallway, playing host to a simple glass vase of tall stems, a tray for keys etc and a few decorative ornaments.

The collection also offers a selection of decorative trays. Not the kind you serve your dinner on, these trays were made for displaying. This is the very thing we could see on the console table, with a few candles on perhaps. The trays are available in the delicious cheery red and gold colour combination (above), also a striking black and gold.

Lidl’s brand new homeware range is available in store from Sunday 12th January, while stocks last.