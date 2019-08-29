In the market for a pineapple lamp? They’ve been on the trend radar for a while now, adding a fruity touch of glam to homes for the past few seasons – but often they’re quite expensive.

When news reached us that shoppers can pick up a pineapple lamp for only £12.99 we thought it was fake news. But we can confirm, it’s all true. You can currently buy one of these delicious delights in store at Lidl, with an irresistible price tag of just £12.99.

In other news supermarket news: Aldi cast iron cookware range that’s set to rival Le Creuset – coming soon!

As a comparison, Wayfair has an elegant designer-look lamp that costs £90, £77.01 more than this gem at Lidl.

Bargain pineapple lamp at Lidl

The extravagant metallic and black designs are ideal for a glam interior decor fan. Get the look for a considerable amount less when you snap up lidl’s £12.99 version.

Wayfair’s ‘ideal’ design is selling out fast, but being an online retailer they are always restocking similar products at great prices. Just not quite Lidl prices perhaps.

Lidl homewares are not currently sold online, meaning a dash to the supermarket while stocks last.

Ideal: Tang Table Lamp, £90, Wayfair

The glam gold pineapple base is topped with a sleek silk-effect black shade. Brooding black interiors are a fashion statement sweeping social media right now, making us think this colourway will sell-out in no time.

For those looking for a less dramatic colour contrast, the Lidl pineapple lamp is also available in as a silver base with a white lamp shade.

Video Of The Week

A store visit is not a bad idea this coming weekend. Why? Because you’re in for a treat as a whole new range of Scandi-inspired homeware has is arriving. From smart ladder shelving units to storage trolleys, this range is highly impressive – both in design and prices!

Read more about the new range here: Don’t miss this week’s Lidl furniture buys – including stylish ladder shelf for £49.99!

Are you finally tempted to light up your home with a quirky pineapple lamp?