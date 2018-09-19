Baking fans prepare: Lidl stand mixer is arriving in stores tomorrow!

Budding bakers can bag these bargain gadgets from this Thursday

We’re a few weeks into the new season of The Great British Bake Off now and the baking world has risen to the occasion (pun intended). The buying team at Lidl have listened and catered for our baking needs, by selling a range of affordable kitchen appliances. The star baking buy is the Lidl stand mixer, hitting stores this Thursday 20th September.

Whipping up award-winning bakes has never been easier, thanks to this affordable kitchen collection.

Affordable Lidl stand mixer

The show-stopper from the kitchen collection is the classic Lidl Stand Mixer. Available for only £39.99.

It features seven-speed settings,balloon whisk, beater and dough hook – making light work of kneading, mixing and whisking. Having an electronic mixer speeds things up and saves your poor arms all the hard work.

The iconic designs seen in the GBBO tent and celebrity kitchens are more than double the price.

Digital measuring spoon

Get the measure of your ingredients with this handy spoon. The digital tool takes all the hard work out of measuring sugar, flour and baking powder. It measures up to 300g in 0.1g increments – perfect for those bakers keen to get their measurements precise.

The discount supermarket are selling the digital spoon scale for just £4.99. Amazing value when you measure it against other major retailers, who charge up to double.

Look out for further cooking accessories in stores too. Namely the silicone baking mats – the ideal reusable alternative to grease-proof paper. Made from heat-resistant platinum silicone, the mats are temperature resistant up to 250℃ – the perfect solution to protecting work surfaces!

Anyone else in a GBBO sweepstake ? The rules being if your baker is voted off the show, you bake delicious treats for everyone? An affordable cake stand could be just the thing to help you win praise as star baker, even if your contestant didn’t.

If you want to snap up these gadgets be quick, middle aisle bargains are only available while stocks last.