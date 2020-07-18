We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This impressive Notting Hill home resides on one of the most famous streets in the capital. The London mews house in question is situated right across the street from number 27 – the house used as the location in ‘that scene’ with Keira Knightley in Love Actually.

Exterior

‘This charming house is located on one of the prettiest cobbled Mews in London, which is full of colourful homes and just around the corner from Portobello Road’ comments Chelsea, partner in Knight Frank’s Notting Hill office.

‘Spread over three floors, the property offers over 1500 square feet of superb living space with beautiful interior features and an unusually large roof terrace.’

The famous London mews appears in that famous scene we all know, from one of the the most loved films of all time – Love Actually. Where we see Keira Knightley’s character open the door to her mews house to be greeted by a secret declaration of love.

Kitchen

The generous open-plan kitchen is positioned on the ground floor of the three storey home. The full-fitted contemporary kitchen is sophisticated in a muted grey, with rustic wooden worktops.

On the other side of the kitchen island is a dining area – ideal for cooking and entertaining in one engaging space.

Living rooms

The stairs journey up to a first floor reception room, which features a charming fire place and pretty Juliet balconies overlooking the cobble streets below.

This room is impeccably finished with rustic hardwood floors and bespoke built-in bookcases.

Another feat in bespoke design is the smart staircase with built-in bookshelves. This house uses every inch of space to full potential thanks to these thoughtful design elements.

Roof terrace

Video Of The Week

The London home offers a vast roof terrace, spanning the entirety of the roof. This valuable outdoor space is accessed via a second floor principal bedroom.

The picturesque mews house is on the market with agents Knight Frank, with an asking price of £2.75million.

We don’t just like this marvellous London mews house, it’s love actually!