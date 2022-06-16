We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer. we’re spending more time outdoors than ever. But while there are garden ideas aplenty, many of them require a lot of work or cost a pretty penny.

TV presenter and interiors influencer, Louise Roe, has exclusively shared with us how she styles her outdoor space to perfection – without having to take out a mortgage. Her favourite trick? Inspired by the relaxed vibes of Provence, she uses vintage and pre-loved items to create a beautifully Bohemian space on a budget.

Louise Roe’s stylish outdoor space secret

So, how does the style guru make her outdoor space into something special without the price tag?

‘With vintage,’ Louise Roe said to us. ‘We often use vintage for indoors but never consider it for the garden. I love finding old rugs, vintage bamboo tables and chairs and crockery, to give it a more timeless feel. I set up searches on e-Bay when I get obsessed with styles and items. Plus, I actually love the thrill of things coming up unexpectedly!’

‘Adding these one of a kind pre-loved pieces can really make a smaller space feel special. And it’s a great way to make the area your own.’

Choosing vintage pieces means you’re guaranteed to have a unique look in your outdoor space. Plus, it doesn’t matter if you have acres of lawn to play with or a tiny balcony – there’s something to fit both large and small garden ideas.

‘A bistro set is a lovely way to create a sweet Brasserie moment in a limited space,’ suggests Louise. ‘They usually fold away, so can be very practical. Little rattan lanterns are a nice touch in smaller spaces, too, and I love a hanging plant!’

It’s not just style and budget garden ideas that looking for secondhand pieces bring, however. By purchasing a pre-loved item you’re being eco-conscious and helping the environment.

Louise Roe has partnered with eBay to create an edit of her favourite garden products to buy this summer.

There are so many vintage outdoor pieces out there – and some seriously stylish one on the edit – but unless you have ample storage, our tip is to make sure you’re buying something that will work indoors as well as out. After all, the British summer only lasts so long!