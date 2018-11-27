Get the luxury hotel look for less with amazing new collection, available now!

If the The White Company lifestyle is the dream but sadly not within budget, you will be delighted with new Aldi ‘White Collection’.

With the most expensive item costing under £50, the new White Collection offers outstanding value. From luxurious duck-down duvets and irresistibly soft bedspreads to high thread count sheets, this premium new range can save savvy shoppers a small fortune on quality bedding!

The purse-friendly bedding and accessories range is available to pre-order now, arriving in stores Thursday 29th November.

New Aldi White collection

When comparing similar products to The White Company, the home of luxury, there are great savings in store – over 75 per cent!

See how you could save over £280…

Luxury to rival The White Company

The elegant new range includes sumptuous duck-down duvets and pillows. In addition to the actual bedding itself there are knitted bedspreads and blissful bed linens to ensure beds are dressed in style.

Ideal: Colville Double Bedspread, £110, The White Company

Great deal: Knitted Double Bedspread, £24.99, Aldi

Create a luxury hotel feel at home with the new range of 100% Egyptian crisp cotton sheets, with Waffle Double Duvet Sets for £19.99.

Ideal: 200 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Deep Fitted Double Sheet, £35, The White Company

Great deal: Double Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet, £8.99, Aldi

Get beds set for a cosy winter with the range of duck-down bedding. Both designs are high quality 13.5 tog duvets, perfect to keep you warm at night.

Aldi’s range is available in a range of sizes, from double to super king (online only).

Ideal: Perfect Everyday Duck Down Double Duvet, £135, The White Company

Great deal: Double Duck Feather & Down Duvet, £29.99, Aldi

The new range includes high quality luxurious towels. There’s almost no telling the Aldi fluffy hydro-spun cotton towels apart from the luxury brand.

Ideal: Hydrocotton Bath Towel, £26, The White Company

Great deal: Luxury Hydrospun Cotton Towel, £8.99, Aldi

The undeniably opulent-looking cushions from The white Company are tailor made in Italy, to add fashionable value. The look-a-like scatter cushions at Aldi are a great cheaper alternative option. Available in both Light Grey and Dark Light.

Ideal: Velvet Scatter cushion, £45, The White Company

Great deal: White Collection Cushion, £6.99

Aldi’s knitted pouffe

The fashionable knitted pouffe has made its way to the middle aisle! At a fraction of the price of many rivals this design, available in Light Grey and Dark Grey, is just £29.99!

Aldi’s luxury lighting

Fans of the glam look will LOVE this drop-let table lamp design. The sheer shade enhances the crystals by reflecting the light, helping to create the perfect ambient light. This design is an online exclusive.

Pre-order now: Large Crystal Droplet Lamp, £29.99, Aldi

Photo frame clock

Good times! Add some personality to an everyday household item with this quirky design.

Buy now: Kirkton house Photo Frame Wall Clock, £19.99, Aldi

The new White Collection hits stores this Thursday 29th November! Shoppers need to be quick – as with all Specialbuys once it’s gone, it’s gone.