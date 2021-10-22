Get £15 off your Made.com order with this secret discount code

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Buying something from sought-after furniture brand Made.com? You’re probably searching for a Made discount code, then. If that’s the case, then you’ve landed in just the right place. In fact, you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve found not one, but three brilliant Made discount codes for you to use along with your order. Not only to score a bargain ahead of Black Friday 2021, but to cut the price of your new purchase by up to £50.

Whether it’s a new sofa that you need, a bedside lamp that you’re eyeing up or perhaps it’s a gift for someone? We’ve got you sorted. Now’s the time to upgrade your furniture or update your home decor. Just in time for the cold weather, and spending more time indoors!

You’ve got until the 24th of October to use this discount code. So, you’d better start adding to your trolley pronto. Not sure what to use this Made discount code on? We’ve popped our 5 favourite buys below, all of which can be used with one of the codes below. Don’t miss out!

Made discount codes

For £15 off orders over £150, use the code MADEGREAT15.

For £30 off an order surplus of £300, use the code MADEFAB30.

For £50 off when spending £500+, use the code MADECHIC50. Shop now

What to buy from Made?

Here are our 5 top Made buys, all over £150 so that you can use your Made discount code and save money.

1. Arles Large Arch Leaning Floor Mirror

Use this statement-worthy mirror to make your space appear larger than it is – or to check out your outfit each morning. Lean it against any plain wall and let it do its magic. A simple way to spruce up a plain corner or space, plus it works well in a minimalist decor scheme, mostly thanks to its clean lines and sleek matte finish. The mirror itself sits inside a very thin – yet striking – frame.

This leaning mirror measures a sizeable 170cm high, and it makes a great addition to a bedroom or hallway. Not only that, but it’s a smart buy for any room that’s a little darker than you’d like. Why? This large mirror ought to reflect lots of light into your space. It also proves to be great for talking those all-important Instagram outfit selfies in.

Buy now: Arles Large Arch Leaning Floor Mirror, £299 £284 at Made using the code MADEGREAT15

2. Haru Large Double Sofa Bed

Made’s Haru sofa bed is popular and for good reason – it’s a pinnacle of style and function. It even comes in a range of colourways and fabrics, but our favourite has to be Butterscotch Yellow. Sitting on four black feet, this sofa bed unfolds to become a sizeable sleeping solution. It’s perfect for popping in a spare bedroom or in the kids’ room.

The Haru comes with the two button-detailed pillows included, and these can also be used for guests to lay their heads – or just for decoration. It’s quite low down when unfolded, just something to bear in mind, although it’s perfectly fit for occasional use here and there.

Buy now: Haru Sofa Bed, £379 £349 at Made using the code MADEFAB30

3. Ankhara Bedside Table

A set of new bedside tables can instantly refresh your bedroom – or a spare bedroom, or the kids’ bedroom. It’s important that your bedside tables are both stylish and space-savvy, so with this in mind we suggest the Ankhara bedside tables. They boast a spacious drawer for carrying your clutter and hiding it away, and atop you can pop anything from a bedside lamp to your current read and a couple more bits.

Made using a combination of rattan and oak, this curved bedside table sits softly inside a bedroom. With gold accents including a drawer handle, it screams (whispers) luxury.

Buy now: Ankhara Bedside Table, £169 £154 at Made using the code MADEGREAT15

4. Teo Overreach Floor Lamp

A simple way to ready your living room for darker nights, this floor lamp can illuminate your space and add ambience when you didn’t even know you needed it. Place it in the corner of your room to arch over your furniture and set the mood.

With an off-white fabric shade to bring a welcoming vibe, this lamp stems from a black metal arched frame. With antique brass accents, too. This floor lamp will easily slide into any space, whether your living room is modern, minimalist or mid-century modern. Versatile.

Buy now: Teo Overreach Floor Lamp, £169 £154 at Made using the code MADEGREAT15

5. Helgar Large Quad Sheepskin Rug

Whether it’s a new rug for your living room floor to sit underneath your coffee table, something soft for a nursery or it’s for the bottom of your bed, the Helgar from Made is a beauty. It comes in Soft Taupe, Sandstone or Ivory, and it will undoubtedly bring the cosy level in your home from 0 to 100.

Thick and cosy, this Made rug is made out of four separate sheep skins, plus it’s pretty sizeable. It measures 170cm wide by 105cm deep. When we say that it’s soft enough to sleep on, we’re not lying. Your pet will probably tell you that…

Buy now: Helgar Large Quad Sheepskin Rug, £199 £184 at Made with the code MADEGREAT15

What else to buy at Made?

Carry on shopping and click through to browse whatever you are after at Made. And don’t forget that discount code!