Sleep easy with Marks & Spencer’s innovative new anti-allergy bedding

DreamSkin is a new anti-allergy bedding just launched at Marks & Spencer. It’s quite literally the dream for those suffering with allergies. Often irritated skin conditions can make it all the more difficult to get a comfortable night’s sleep. This super soft bedding is ideal to help ease the discomfort of irritated skin.
Using advanced technology, this new bedding’s a breakthrough for soothing sensitive skin.
Made from sustainably-sourced, responsibly produced cotton this innovative new bedding is set to help us get a better night’s sleep.
New M&S anti-allergy bedding
DreamSkin duvet
How does it work? The smart technology is medically proven to soothe and protect skin, lower skin temperature, help reduce friction and act as a repellent on detergent residues. Especially beneficial for conditions such as eczema and dermatitis.
Eradicating these common bedding irritations leaves you free to sink into a blissful allergy-free slumber.
DreamSkin pillowcase
Smart new DreamSkin offers symptomatic relief from skin discomfort – perfect for soothing dry and troubled skin and providing accelerated relief from irritation
The new bedding range offers duvets, pillowcases and fitted sheets – ensuring the entire bed is dressed to soothe.
DreamSkin fitted sheet
The base of a good night’s rest, this fitted sheet is made using the same smart technology to that of the duvet and pillowcases.
*Intelligent Fabric Technologies Ltd has developed a polymer which is a breakthrough in the management of skin conditions. Those include eczema and dermatitis, under the brand name DreamSkin.
The new technology is a Class1 medical device, approved in the EU for treating eczema and contact dermatitis.