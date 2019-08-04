We love a side table at Ideal Home. They can bring a contemporary designer touch to a room without triggering a complete makeover and are easy to move from room to room as a refresh. But they can also be pricey, particularly if you want to make a statement.

Just launched online and in store, Matalan’s designer look side tables are affordable but stylish and come in a range of shapes and sizes to suit any style of home.

Buy now: Jaxson nesting side table, £60, Matalan

Buy now: Rafe walnut side table, £50, Matalan

There’s luxe-industrial marble, rustic wood and rattan – and even designs with built in storage. And with Cleo’s powder-coated metal style available for only £20, a matching pair for beside the bed won’t break the bank.

Buy now: Nina marble side table, £70, Matalan

Buy now: Axel side table, £40, Matalan

Buy now: Cleo side table, £20, Matalan

Iona Lewis, furniture and lighting buyer at Matalan says ‘We know that our customers love to add a splash of colour to their homes which is why the Dax in ochre (only £30) and the Cleo in pink (£20) are perfect pieces for the range. They’re also really affordable, which we know is also really important to our customers.’

Buy now: Dax side table in Ochre, £30, Matalan

And if you’re looking for something that taps into the hugely popular rattan trend of this summer, then Matalan have that covered too.

Buy now: Otto side table, £40, Matalan

‘The natural Otto option is also really popular” Iona adds, ‘and is super versatile with its tray shape. I think our customers love our tables as they are great quality and great prices but look more expensive than they are, which is always good!’

We couldn’t agree more and are so impressed by how high-end the range looks, we couldn’t resist just showing you a couple more goodies…

Coming soon: Una side table, £20, Matalan

We love the silhouette of this simple table and see it working perfectly in an industrial-style living room. Just pop a couple either side of the sofa with a lamp on each and BAM, an instant update for under £50!

Coming soon: Amos wood side table, £70, Matalan

This bad boy features a handy basket below, which is ideal for storing magazines and books. Or you could stow a cosy throw in there, ready for winter.

With prices as good as these, you won’t want to hide these babies in the corner.