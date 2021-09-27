We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jo Malone knows its way around a candle and diffuser. The brand is a cult favourite and has given us the scoop on the most popular Jo Malone scent.

Jo Malone products might famously come with a price tag, but they are definitely some of the best home fragrances around. We caught up with the brand to get the low-down on the home fragrance that shoppers can’t stop snapping up, and we must admit the most popular Jo Malone scent surprised us.

Most popular Jo Malone scent for homes

1. Myrrh & Tonka

We must admit we didn’t see this coming as the best-selling home fragrance scent, however, we can see why this luxurious and unique scent has swiped the top spot.

The fragrance is described as evoking the rich, hand-harvested sap of the Namibian myrrh tree, mingling with the warm almond and lush vanilla notes of the tonka bean. Myrrh & Tonka is a warm, aromatic and intoxicating scent.

2. Lime Basil & Mandarin

We’re not surprised that Lime Basil & Mandarin made the top three, after all, it is Jo Malone’s signature fragrance. Peppery basil and aromatic white thyme bring an unexpected twist to the scent of limes on a Caribbean breeze and it’s a modern classic that’s beautifully fresh and relaxing.

3. Pomegranate Noir

Pomegranate Noir is another scent we’re not surprised to see crack the top three. The scent is one of the brands most unique, and mimicked scents.

It has notes of exotic pomegranate, spiked with pink pepper and Casablanca lily. It is warmed by temptingly smoky guaiac wood and patchouli, this one’s a heady blend that will ensure your home smells beautifully inviting.

Each scent is available in diffusers ranging in price from £65 to £78. To boost the scent you can also invest in one of Jo Malones famous candles starting at £50, they are some of the best candles around, but the diffusers can also be mixed with other brands.

New limited-edition collection

That’s not all though, as Jo Malone has also launched a new limited-edition English Pear & Freesia collection this month.

Video Of The Week

This new Autumn collection is focused on one of the brands most iconic scents. The scent is inspired by orchards awash with golden sunshine, the sensuous freshness of just-ripe pears wrapped in a bouquet of bright white freesias, it’s a fragrance that’s mellowed by amber, patchouli and woods.

We think this one is a definite contender for those Christmas lists!