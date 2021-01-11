We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It might seem that Instagram is filled with bold coloured sofa, from blush pinks to jewel-toned greens. However, according to data from Heal’s the grey sofa is still the most popular sofa colours on Instagram and in our homes.

Heal’s has gathered data from Instagram and their own product data to reveal the most popular sofa shades. Grey sofas topped the list with 33,798 hashtags on Instagram.

The chic neutral shade is a favourite of celebrities such as Mrs Hinch and Stacey Soloman. Not only is it the perfect canvas for colourful cushions and blankets, but the grey shade is perfect for disguising any accidental spills or marks.

However, a surprising shade of sofa came in at number two. Red sofas have rocketed in popularity and were tagged in 25,154 posts on Instagram. The bold colour palette has made a comeback over the last year, gracing walls, kitchens and now our sofas.

Green and blue sofas were the third and fourth most popular colours on Instagram, tagged in 23,166 and 21,198 posts respectively. Colour Consultant Expert at Heals Momtaz Begum-Hussain welcomes the shift to bold shades, suggesting that moving away from grey shades could be better for our well-being at home.

‘Grey is a tranquil colour that has peaceful, relaxing connotations, blending into the background with ease,’ she explains. ‘But grey lacks pigmentation which means it doesn’t radiate energy. That’s why when you open the curtains and see grey skies, especially on winter mornings it can feel oppressive.’

‘The more we allow colour into our lives, the more we begin to understand that there’s a whole palette of possibilities out there; we just have to be open to stepping out of our comfort zone to experience it.’

‘Colour can affect our mood, emotions and energy levels. By welcoming colour into your everyday life and home, you’ll experience its full sensory benefits. We don’t just see colour, we feel it too. So, the more colour we have in our homes, the wider the range of emotions we’ll feel.’

‘Bold block-coloured sofas like orange, yellow, and green will transform your living room in an instant, becoming the focal point of the décor and lifting the atmosphere of the room so that every time you enter, you can’t help but smile.’