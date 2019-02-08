The new Aldi lamps are perfect for creating a country-style interior on a budget

We all remember the sell-out Aldi lamps right? It was the vintage-style lamp every stylist wanted to get their hands on last year. The Aldi lamp for 2019 could well be this charming country-style tripod.

In addition to the tripod lamps the up-and-coming homeware range features DAB radios and plenty of soft furnishings.

This new home collection is available to pre-order this Sunday 10th February, in stores from next Thursday 14th.

New Aldi lamps

Oh how we love an Aldi Lamp! The new tripod lamps are the standout pieces from the new collection, making an elegant addition to any home. The grey painted wood with sleek chrome fittings and a neutral linen-look shade make this lamp a timeless buy.

The adjustable legs on the floor lamp makes it as functional as it is stylish. In addition to the grey both the floor and the table lamp are available white and washed wood-effect.

Aldi DAB Radio

We felt slightly heartbroken that the heart-covered DAB radio wasn’t make a return this Valentine’s day. BUT then got a tip off, from our friends at Aldi, it is is back – just without the hearts.

No longer decorated in hearts, the latest design are in far more classic colourways of duck egg blue, cream, sage green and dove grey. All ideal for a modern country decor.

Aldi Cushions and throws

As always the homes Specialbuys collection features a range of soft furnishings at unbeatable prices – to help transform interiors without breaking budgets. From adding texture to floors with a shaggy rug to faux fur and velvet-look cushions, this range is perfect for adding depth to any decor with layers of texture.

The new range offers two simple but stylish woven throws. Available in a dusky pink and grey, both fringed with decorative tassels for £12.99

Aldi wooden plaques

The range features six uplifting/humorous hanging slogan plaques. These decorative wooden signs are ideal as gifts.

Other designs include ‘ Remember as far as anyone knows we’re a nice normal family’ and ‘It’s the cats house, we just pay the mortgage’.

As with all Specialbuys collection, they are only there until they sell out.

Don’t wait, if you want to get your hands on any of these new accessories.