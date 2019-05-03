The new Asda mermaid accessories making a splash on social media

Have you seen these new Asda mermaid accessories? In the words of the supermarket supremo, ‘These magical mermaid pearlescent dining treasures are off the scale’.

From shell-shaped teapots and butter dishes, to scale patterned mugs and fishtail cutlery this new tableware has every dining occasion covered.

With prices start from just £3, mermaid fans can splash out and buy the whole collection – without blowing the budget.

Asda mermaid tableware

Set the scene for dinner with this quirky dinnerware. Whether your’e serving tea or bubbles, the new range has something for a dining occasions.

The new range, shared only two days ago on Instagram, has so far received 4,579 likes and 530 comments from Asda shoppers.

The adoring comments have been flooding in, from Asda and mermaid fans alike.

One follower seeking advise from a friend, ”Shall I go mermaid in my kitchen when I move. You did unicorns, only right I do mermaid 😍🙌😝’

‘Mermaid dish for our butter 👏’ and ‘how pretty is this collection 😍’.

Another quite simply writes, ‘need….’

The only concerns among shoppers seem to be about how much money they will spend!

With one saying, ‘Thats not all of it, I don’t trust myself to go on the website. I found white shell pearlescent dinner plates and also green shell bowls also rainbow shimmer…I may have to buy well…everything’

Another hilariously tags a friend, writing, ‘Asda is waiting for you and wants your money’.

Be assured, it’s totally affordable.

Buy now: 12 Piece Mermaid Dinner Set, £20, George Home at Asda

The collection features ethereal looking wine glasses and tumblers for those special occasion.

There seems to be a close appreciation between this range and the previous unicorn range that sold-out last summer.

Will your table be dressed with mermaids this summer?