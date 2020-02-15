Get more for less with new reversible Lidl bedding – two duvets in one!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Snap up two duvets in one with the reversible new Lidl bedding range – landing in the middle aisle this weekend!

Available in five varying designs to suit all tastes, including vintage-inspired patchwork and chic florals. Snap up the new dreamy double duvets in either Double for £12.99, or King £14.99.

The new collection launches in store this Sunday 16th February.

New Lidl bedding

Lidl’s new collection of 100 per cent cotton bed linen in a range of gorgeous styles is perfect for those looking to brighten up their bedrooms on a budget, ahead spring.

The double-sided element allows you to dress beds with two designer-inspired looks in one. The super-soft sets allow you to switch up your look with ease without breaking the bank.

All the new Renforcé reversible bedding comes complete with two pillowcases – which also feature the two different design.

With the new set you simply wash, flip and repeat to get a different look with every week.

If you want pretty with a more modern edge, this elegant floral offers just that. The stylised green and monochrome floral features a smart pinstripe reverse.

Give your bed a refresh with the help of the statement grey and black baroque bedding set.

Welcome the outside in with the green and pink floral print in the collection. The pretty florals flip to reveal a country-style check in blush pink.

Choose the vintage-inspired grey and white romantic handwritten design for a traditional bedroom decor. The smart grey pinstripe reverse coordinates perfectly with the typography.

Video Of The Week

For the perfect finishing touch, pick up the matching Cushions for just £4.99 each. The 50cm square cushions help to enhance the look and add extra comfort to your bedroom.

Those too feature a patterned side and plain side allowing you to mix and match the look as the mood takes you. Complete the look with the matching Bedspread for just £16.99.

Which reversible design would you opt for?