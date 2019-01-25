Everyone's favourite deer is melting hearts right now in Primark
This week Primark has welcomed a new Disney icon to join its collection. The Primark Bambi homeware is already striking a cord with Fans!
The irresistible new collection features Disney’s lovable Bambi decorating cushions, throws, ceramics and home accessories.
On Instgram one fan describes it as ‘the cutest thing ever’ and another exclaiming ‘OH MY! I need that blanket in my life’.
New Primark Bambi collection
Bambi’s angelic looking face graces a cushion in the new collection. The characterful design features a pretty pink trim with tassels in the corners, to add the perfect finishing touch.
In stores now: Bambi Cushion, £6, Primark
Serve tea with this totally adorable teapot. Spot Bambi playfully hiding among the woodland on the china design.
In stores now: Bambi Teapot, £10, Primark
To match the teapot the range features clever stackable mugs.
In stores now: Bambi Stackable Mugs, £5, Primark
The mirror image of cuteness! With a simple hexagon frame, this standing mirror has been given a delicate touch of Disney.
Subtle sketches of Bambi and his friend Thumper are framed by green ferns, the prefect colour to compliment the gold edge perfectly.
In stores now: Bambi Mirror, £6, Primark
A simple shelving unit gets a makeover with adorable Bambi prints. One side provides the perfect place to hang photos, while the other boasts a draw for hidden storage.
If you’re revamping a child’s room this unit will definitely add a little something special to the look.
In stores now: Bambi Shelving Unit, £10, Primark
This cute Bambi vase plays home to an artificial succulent.
In stores now: Bambi Faux Plant, £7, Primark
A few disappointed fans couldn’t locate the collection in stores! Fear not we have it on good authority, stock arrives in stores nationwide this week.