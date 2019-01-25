Everyone's favourite deer is melting hearts right now in Primark

This week Primark has welcomed a new Disney icon to join its collection. The Primark Bambi homeware is already striking a cord with Fans!

The irresistible new collection features Disney’s lovable Bambi decorating cushions, throws, ceramics and home accessories.

New Primark Bambi homeware is already striking a cord with fans – this cushion and throw combo being met with adorning praise!

On Instgram one fan describes it as ‘the cutest thing ever’ and another exclaiming ‘OH MY! I need that blanket in my life’.

New Primark Bambi collection

Bambi’s angelic looking face graces a cushion in the new collection. The characterful design features a pretty pink trim with tassels in the corners, to add the perfect finishing touch.

In stores now: Bambi Cushion, £6, Primark

Serve tea with this totally adorable teapot. Spot Bambi playfully hiding among the woodland on the china design.

In stores now: Bambi Teapot, £10, Primark

To match the teapot the range features clever stackable mugs.

In stores now: Bambi Stackable Mugs, £5, Primark

The mirror image of cuteness! With a simple hexagon frame, this standing mirror has been given a delicate touch of Disney.

Subtle sketches of Bambi and his friend Thumper are framed by green ferns, the prefect colour to compliment the gold edge perfectly.

In stores now: Bambi Mirror, £6, Primark

A simple shelving unit gets a makeover with adorable Bambi prints. One side provides the perfect place to hang photos, while the other boasts a draw for hidden storage.

If you’re revamping a child’s room this unit will definitely add a little something special to the look.

In stores now: Bambi Shelving Unit, £10, Primark

This cute Bambi vase plays home to an artificial succulent.

In stores now: Bambi Faux Plant, £7, Primark

A few disappointed fans couldn’t locate the collection in stores! Fear not we have it on good authority, stock arrives in stores nationwide this week.