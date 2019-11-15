Twinkle twinkle little star bedding at Primark, how we wonder which branch to find you in! With a 2019 resurgence for the celestial trend, we’re seeing stars everywhere. With this set being one of our favourites.

From fashion to stylish homeware pieces, such as this bedding set, there’s a whole galaxy of stars to dress the season.

Primark’s new Star bedding

The reversible double set features a nighttime side with a navy backdrop, covered with a smattering of stars and moons. On the reverse you’ll find a subtle light grey and white starry scene.

Adding to its cool credentials, the new duvet set is made using sustainable cotton. Costing form only £12, another reason no doubt for its saleable appeal.

The popular star Primark bedding may be new to stores, but it’s already flying off the shelves and receiving rave reviews (see below).

Co-ordinating accessories include rich mustard and navy cushions, to add a tonal contrast. The mustard velvet-effect design in particular adds a sumptuous element, ensuring the star print doesn’t feel too childlike.

The colour block cushion is ideal to add a further style element – just enough of pattern to add further decoration, while incorporating the grey and white tones alongside navy.

The cushions are £7 each, meaning it’s affordable to add both to your bedroom decor.

Primark Home shared the snap on Instagram to alert shoppers of its arrival. Saying, ‘Let’s sleep amongst the stars 💫. Bedding, made using Sustainable Cotton, from £12 #PrimarkHome #Bedroom #HomeDecor’.

‘Love this bedding 😍’ and another excitably tagging a fellow follower with ’CAN WE GET THIS ONE!?!? 😍’.

Also great to read positive feedback from shoppers who have been lucky enough to bag the set already. ‘I have this! Is sooooo soft and comfy 😍😍😍’ says one.

While another writes, ‘I actually have this on my duvet right now, it’s the softest and comfiest duvet cover I’ve ever had 💖’.

The star bedding is in stores now, don’t delay if you’re dreamy of sleeping under this starry set.