We’re a nation of pet lovers, so it’s no surprise we love all things pet related. Especially the new Wilko mug collection that has a design to match our furry friends.
The beautiful new Wilko mugs feature stunning watercolour illustrations of our some of our favourite pets.
The collections include a Cockapoo design set on a blue background and a Westie design on an orange background.
Wilko shared this adorable snap with it’s 397k followers, along with the caption. ‘How cute is @lennonthecockapoo? 🐶 Tag a friend who’s got a pup like Lennon and needs this mug ☕️ #homedecor #love #homeinspo #home #cute #dog #dogsofinstagram’.
Met with 2,471 likes and 236 comments, it’s fair to share the pet mugs are going down a storm with shoppers.
With pets owners flooding the feed with appreciation, liking the mug design to their own beloved pets.
‘looks like a Baxter mug 😊’ says one.
‘Rosie’s double 💕 xxxxxxxx.’ Exclaims another.
Lots of keen shopper were quick to tag friends suggestion they might like the new mug designs…
‘ ahh you need a Ben mug!’ and another, ‘you need this mug #handsomes 😍’.
The pet-inspired mugs are the gift that keeps on giving – there’s a photo opportunity with every cuppa.
Buy now: Cockapoo Mug, £2.50, Wilko
This handsome little pup is sure to be a big hit with Westie owners. As far as we know there is no sausage dog design, but that could be set to change if these designs fly off the shelves – fingers crossed.
Buy now: Westie Mug, £2.50, Wilko
Fear not cat lovers, it’s not all about cute pooches. There are adorable cat mugs too. Like this grey fluffy kitten on a pretty pink background.There’s even an adorable rabbit mug in the collection too.
Buy now: Cat mug, £2.50, Wilko
The playful new designs are the perfect addition to any pet lovers mug collection. The mugs are pretty and practical, as all dishwasher and microwave safe.
Which new Wilko mug will make it onto your shopping list?