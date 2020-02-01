Trending:

Is there a Wilko mug to match your beloved pooch? The pet-inspired designs shoppers are loving

Match your mug to your pet with fun new range
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • We’re a nation of pet lovers, so it’s no surprise we love all things pet related. Especially the new Wilko mug collection that has a design to match our furry friends.

    More from the store: Wilko storage racks designed for small kitchens – including ingenious 3-tier organiser

    The beautiful new Wilko mugs feature stunning watercolour illustrations of our some of our favourite pets.

    The collections include a Cockapoo design set on a blue background and a Westie design on an orange background.

    Wilko shared this adorable snap with it’s 397k followers, along with the caption. ‘How cute is @lennonthecockapoo? 🐶 Tag a friend who’s got a pup like Lennon and needs this mug ☕️ #homedecor #love #homeinspo #home #cute #dog #dogsofinstagram’.

    Met with 2,471 likes and  236 comments, it’s fair to share the pet mugs are going down a storm with shoppers.

    With pets owners flooding the feed with appreciation, liking the mug design to their own beloved pets.

    ‘looks like a Baxter mug 😊’ says one.

    ‘Rosie’s double 💕 xxxxxxxx.’ Exclaims another.

    Lots of keen shopper were quick to tag friends suggestion they might like the new mug designs…

    ‘ ahh you need a Ben mug!’ and another, ‘you need this mug #handsomes 😍’.

    The pet-inspired mugs are the gift that keeps on giving – there’s a photo opportunity with every cuppa.

    Wilko mug with cockapoo design

    Buy now: Cockapoo Mug, £2.50, Wilko

    Wilko mug Westie design

    This handsome little pup is sure to be a big hit with Westie owners. As far as we know there is no sausage dog design, but that could be set to change if these designs fly off the shelves – fingers crossed.

    Buy now: Westie Mug, £2.50, Wilko

    Fear not cat lovers, it’s not all about cute pooches. There are adorable cat mugs too. Like this grey fluffy kitten on a pretty pink background.There’s even an adorable rabbit mug in the collection too.

    Wilko mug cat design

    Buy now: Cat mug, £2.50, Wilko

    The playful new designs are the perfect addition to any pet lovers mug collection. The mugs are pretty and practical, as all dishwasher and microwave safe.

    Related: The purrrfect beds to make pets feel like part of the furniture – quite literally!

    Which new Wilko mug will make it onto your shopping list?

    All the latest from Ideal Home