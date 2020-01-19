We’re always on the look out for small-space storage solutions, to help homes optimise space. And we love the notion of pets making our homes feel all the more homely. So imagine our delight when we stumbled across these gems.

Especially the quirky new pet side table at Next – that’s ticking all the boxes. The clever side table-cum-pet cubby helps make use of space, while providing a hide out for pets.

Check it out, along with more brilliantly bonkers pet beds which double-up as unique furniture pieces.

Bronx pet side table

As much as we love our four-legged friends, often we don’t love to see their beds out on display. They can often look messy and not very chic – nothing ruins the decor quite like a scruffy, tired-looking pet bed. While we want our pets to feel at home, we don’t want their bedding to impose on our perfectly styled homes.

This side table-cum-pet cubby allows pets to curl up inside, so your home remains stylish yet animal-friendly. The rustic oak-effect furniture piece is designed large enough to fit a comfy cushion inside.

Buy now: Bronx Pet Side Table, £99, Next

The side table got us thinking about all the ingenious ideas for pet beds. And let us just say, some of them are AMAZING!

More inspired pet bed ideas…

This design literally took our breath away! What a way to up-cycle a retro TV cabinet. Finished to perfection with a floral wallpaper in the background, to give kitty a room with a view. The abundance of surrounding plants also gets our stamp of approval.

Another ingenious DIY ideas comes from this suitcase cat bed. If you have a retro suitcase, why not add some feet and line with a cosy blanket to invite your cat to snooze in style.

A crate with a name on it, so simple but soooo cute? Get yourself a stencil from a craft retailer, such Hobbycraft, and personalise your pet’s bed.

Video Of The Week

Cat teepees, why not? You could fashion your own, relatively easily, using doweling poles and a decorative fabric of your choice.

And just because it’s too cute not to share, here’s an avocado bed.

Is it just us or do some of these pets have better beds than us?