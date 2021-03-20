We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

At Christmas, you couldn’t scroll on social media without spotting a jolly gonk adorning a mantlepiece. Then February saw the gnome-like creatures getting all loved up for Valentine’s Day. Now, as spring approaches, Poundland Easter gonks are being whisked off the shelves as fast as they can be stocked!

In Scandinavian folklore, gonks are white-bearded creatures who protect the household. However, recent Christmases have seen the whole world go gonk crazy, with devoted fans including Stacey Solomon.

Enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear there’s a new Gonk tribe in town and they’re taking on the Easter celebrations. Move over bunnies!

Poundland Easter Gonks

There are four cute gonks to collect, all in pretty pastel colours. Mr gnomes are sporting thick white beards with yellow and green hats. Lady gnomes have white bunches and pink or blue headwear. Each adorned with a colourful spring flower.

The best bit is, they’re only £1 each! That’s an impressive £11.99 cheaper than Amazon’s similar Easter gonk offering.

Gonks aren’t the only decoration Easter is borrowing from December this year, browse our round-up of the best Easter wreaths.

In store only: Easter Gonk, £1, Poundland

Poundland Easter gonks have landed in stores and are helping to spread goodwill among the community. Members of the Poundland Appreciation Society on Facebook have been sharing their Easter table displays. One man even ran a giveaway for those who weren’t able to access the shops:

‘To pass on some kindness recently shown to me, I would like to post one of the 4 gonks available from Poundland to the first 4 people who cannot maybe access one and want one. No money necessary and I will post for free’

Others have been posting pleas to help them find these elusive fellows: ‘Can anyone help me find some of the gonks near Pontypridd please.’

While successful gonk lovers have been sharing their lucky finds on social media, with comments like, ‘finally found them.’

How to style your Easter gonks

Easter is pretty much the new Christmas when it comes to decorations, so go wild! Make a feature of your mantlepiece by swapping frosty garlands for spring foliage and flowers for your Easter gonk to nestle in.

Tablescaping is another huge Easter trend for spring. Try displaying your gonks with other Easter favourites like bunnies and chicks on a table runner or as part of a place setting.

Lastly, why not get crafty and incorporate them into an easter make? Pop a Poundland Easter gonk in the centre of a wreath. Or hide them in the garden for the kids to find on an Easter egg hunt.

Whatever you do with yours, have a gonking good time! And no doubt they’ll be back for another occasion…