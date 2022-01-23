We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Poundland is now selling these super cute glass coffee mugs, and we need one urgently. Remarkably similar to some très chic designer mugs loved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, these will only set you back £2.50.

That’s less than your morning take-out flat white. So if you’re looking for something purse-friendly that’ll look great next to your best coffee machine, look no further.

Poundland glass coffee mugs

When Poundland posted about these double-walled glass coffee mugs on Instagram this week, they got a lot of attention. The post has had a thousand likes and reams of comments.

‘Can’t wait until these mugs arrive in my local store, I’ve wanted them for so long,’ one shopper wrote. ‘If Poundland keeps bringing out cool new mugs I’m going to need another cabinet for them,’ said another.

With two layers of glass, drinks will stay hot, or cold, for longer in these mugs. Not to mention they’re great for taking a photo of a frothy coffee for the ‘gram.

Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of a glass mug from luxury brand Williams Sonoma, while TV hosts Rochelle Humes and Ruth Langsford love Amazon’s versions. We think there’s always something special about a glass mug, bringing an Italian cafe vibe to your kitchen breakfast bar.

You can also get them without a handle, which may be easier to store if you’re short on kitchen storage. Personally, we’re big fans of the Amazon versions below, which are £12.39 for a set of two.

We think £6 is reasonable for a sleek mug for sipping your morning latte from your best bean-to-cup coffee machine.

Lots of people on Instagram reported having several unsuccessful trips to their local Poundland stores in search of these bargain mugs. But the good news is there are loads of alternatives online, from places like John Lewis, Morrisons and Ocado.

Happy shopping!