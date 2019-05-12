Stop the press! Poundland inflatables are here to ensure the summer of 2019 is a fabulously quirky affair. With an inflatable mermaid tail pool ring and a blow-up toucan drinks holder, there’s something fun for everyone.

As always Poundland is on hand to provide the latest must-have accessories at amazing value.

The up-and-coming range of quirky pool inflatables are floating into stores this week. With prices ranging from £1 to £5.

Question is, which one will you be making an impression with?

New Poundland inflatables

Cactus game

It’s all fun and games, pool or no pool. Give your garden party a competitive edge with the help of this fun new inflatable cactus game.

Simply inflate the on-trend cactus and throw the hoops, with an aim to hoop as many as you can on to the arms. Each is worth a different prize value, with the main body awarding you 30 points, and the arms 20 and 10 each.

In stores: Inflatable Cactus Game, £5, Poundland

Giant Llama inflatable

This giant llama is stealing the limelight in the new collecton, and rightly so. Look at those cool sunny shades and decorative tassels!

With llamas continuing to be a popular animal character in interiors, we predict this could be an instant sell-out. If you want to give this llama a home, you’d better be quick we say.

In stores: Giant Inflatable Llama, £5, Poundland

Rainbow Lilo

Somewhere over the rainbow, there’s fun to be had on the water! This isn’t just any Lilo, this a fabulously fun design with a rainbow shining overhead.

Laid back and relax in the sunshine with a rainbow view – hopefully the rain will hold off, so you don’t see a real one too.

In stores: Inflatable Rainbow Lilo, £5, Poundland

Mermaid swim ring

Become a mermaid with this quirky swim ring. The design features a fancy tail and a pretty pastel coloured fish scale print.

Giant ring inflatable

If you like it, then you should put this ring on the shopping list.

In stores: Giant Inflatable Ring, £5, Poundland

TEXT Lilo

‘I’ve got a text!’. If you know, you know. With the return of the Islanders very soon, this is bound to be a big hit with savvy shoppers.

In stores: Text Inflatable £5, Poundland

Poundland’s rainbow inflatable drinks holder

Fancy a rainbow cocktail anyone? These fun drinks holders are just £1, a great way to jazz up cocktail hour during the summer months. Whether reclining poolside or merely lounging on the grass in the garden, these inflatables can add a little extra flare to drinks proceedings.

Poundland’s inflatable toucan drinks holder

Toucan play that game. Could this bright and beautiful bird be the new flamingo of the pool scene in 2019?

Which fun inflatable will you choose for summer 2019?