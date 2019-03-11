Are you on-board with the pool float phenomenon of recent years? The must-have accessory of summer – and taking over Instagram since 2017 – is back and better than ever thanks to beach-fun connoisseurs Sunnylife!

When the new-season preview arrived in our inbox, it’s safe to say the whole team here at Ideal Home HQ felt giddy. With cries of ‘oohhh, look there’s an Avocado float!’ and ‘Which one should I get?’ there’s suddenly a sense of summer in the air (despite that air currently being gale force).

Without further ado, here’s what’s new this season. Happy summer shopping all…

Here are a few familiar faces. Both the Flamingo and Unicorn floats were best-selling designs of Summer 2018.

New Avocado pool ring

Avo-look! More than a mere breakfast choice, the avocado has gained cult status in recent years. It’s the motif decorating all manner of homewares, from cushions to coffee cups and now it’s a fabulous pool float.

Fear not if you think the stone looks uncomfortable – it’s a removable beach ball! Yes, you get two-in-one for beach fun with this new design.

Coming soon: Avocado Pool Ring, £25, Sunnylife

New Palm leaf pool float

Hello there tropical summer vibes! The palm leaf is THE print for 2019, bringing a tropical touch to interiors of all styles, up and down the land. To celebrate this, Sunnylife are welcoming a statement Monstera (AKA cheese plant) leaf into the collection for this summer.

Coming soon: Monstera Leaf Luxe Lie-on Float, £50, Sunnylife

New Cherry pool float

This sweet new design has been cherry-picked by one of our team as the best ‘bestie’ pool float for the summer.

Coming soon: Cherry Luxe Lie-on Float, £50, Sunnylife

New Peach pool float

We’re peachy keen on this one! This fruity new number is another prize pick for relaxing in the sunshine.

Coming soon: Peach Luxe Lie-on Float, £50, Sunnylife



New Llama Ride-on pool float

No drama, just llama. Another popular character in recent years, here brought to life as a large ride-on pool float.

Coming soon: Llama Luxe Ride-on Float, £60

Inflatable accessories

When just a pool float won’t do. You can still get the Instagram-worthy holiday snaps without having to take the large floats. There’s a new inflatable solution for any number of pool and beach lounging activities.

Cater for the whole family with the new inflatable pool bar. Simply brilliant.

Coming soon: Flamingo Inflatable Pool Bar, £20

Which design will float your boat this summer?