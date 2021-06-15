We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pride month is in full swing, with parades and parties taking place across the world. But there are small yet impactful ways we can celebrate Pride month at home.

Here are what some of the big homeware brands are doing to support the LGBTQ+ community.

SodaStream

First up, SodaStream has created a special new machine in matte black with a rainbow of permanent markers. 100% of sales of the Rainbow Story SodaStream will go to the worldwide network of human rights for LGBTQI people, ILGA World.

The company has partnered with Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox. Commenting on the launch, Laverne said, ‘I love SodaStream and I love the idea of being a superhero.

‘I also love that the proceeds from the sale of this Rainbow Story SodaStream are going to an NGO that services the LGBTQI+ community all over the world. I think giving back and being of service is really what it’s all about.’

Buy now: Rainbow Story Special edition, £99.99, Soda Stream

IKEA

IKEA is raising money for local LGBTQ+ organisations with its limited-edition rainbow-hued shopping bags and speaker cover. The famous yellow and blue bag is given a multicoloured makeover, and only costs 75p for a small one, or £1.50 for a large one.

Buy now: Large STORSTOMMA multicoloured shopping bag, £1.50, IKEA

‘Who you share your life and your home with is your choice,’ the IKEA website reads. We at IKEA want to pay tribute to that freedom and support everyone’s right to be themselves.’

The rainbow speaker were originally created by Shin Suzuki an online performance specialist with IKEA Japan in 2019 for Tokyo Rainbow Pride. He wanted something that combined IKEA and his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Buy now: Front for ENEBY Bluetooth speaker, £5, IKEA

Wayfair

Wayfair has an LGBTQ+ employee resource group, WayOut, supporting and empowering its employees across the world. The company also ensures transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits and supportive policies for gender transitions.

‘At Wayfair, we are fully committed to diversity and inclusion,’ says WayOut leader Patrick Tang. ‘We work hard to enable everyone to feel that they can be their true authentic selves at work. Within WayOut, we support the community and aim to drive positive change in both the company and in the world.’

H&M

H&M’s Beyond the Rainbow campaign uses technology to help people share their stories. On the website, you can scan a QR code that takes you to a ‘Pride Portal.’

Video Of The Week

‘With all of the colour and attitude and passion that comes with Pride, it becomes all too easy to forget the hard parts and focus on the fun,’ H&M says. ‘So rather than add to the colourful noise, our aim is to go beyond it and reveal some of the powerful stories that give it such meaning.

H&M is making a monetary donation to the UN Free & Equal campaign, which is a global initiative for LGBTIQ+ equality led by United Nations Human Rights.