Just looking to spruce your home up with the bare necessities? Look no further than the Primark Jungle Book collection.

The songs from the Jungle Book have been stuck in heads since the animated film was released in 1967. Despite being almost 45 years old this year, Mowgli, Baloo and King Louie have never been far from our hearts.

I think we may have fallen even more in love with them if the reaction to Primark’s Jungle Book collection is anything to go by.

Primark Jungle Book collection

When a photo of Primark’s playful Jungle Book cushions and blanket appeared on the Primark Instagram feed, fans were quick to show the love.

The post clocked up 54,955 likes and 1,022 adoring comments, including:

‘I need these!! Love, love them, so cute’ added another.

‘Loveee jungle book. Obsessed.’ commented one fan.

‘My bedroom is bear without these,’ wrote one fan.

‘Bed necessities 👌’ quipped another Instagrammer.

The collection includes a fleece blanket featuring a leafy pattern. Priced at £6, the throw includes some of your favourite Jungle Book characters scattered among the leafy fronds.

Why not complete the look with one of the Jungle Book cushions? Primark featured three different cushion designs on their Instagram that we’re going wild for.

The Baloo face cushion is our particular favourite. We are already thinking up excuses for our other half why it belongs on our bed, not the kid’s room.

If you’re a looking for a slightly more subtle style there is also the navy blue cushion scattered with the beloved characters. There is also a circular cushion decorated in the same pattern as the fleece throw.

If you can’t just between the three, why not pick them all up? Prices for the cushions start at £7.

However, we have saved the best for last – the Baloo mug! If you need us this weekend we’ll be sipping tea from this mug, watching the Jungle Book.