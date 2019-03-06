Hands up who’s ready to pack their bags and set sail for their nearest holiday destination? Yep there are few things that a dose of sun, sea and sand can’t cure and this summer we’re not going anywhere without Primark’s new Little Mermaid range in tow.

The six-piece collection includes a travel pillow (£5), throw (£6), plaque (£2), towel (£6), water bottle (£5.50) and lights (£8) – and the only thing missing is having Ariel as your travelling companion.

Available in store now, the above snap caused a frenzy when shared on the brand’s Instagram account, attracting more than 51,000 likes and scores of comments from devoted Disney fans.

One wrote: ‘I need to go on another holiday so I can get the neck pillow’

While another gushed: ‘omg want all of it!!😍’

A third continued: ‘Omg beautiful! Looks like primark are getting lots of new Disney bits just in time for my birthday’

And for a fourth it was a case of don’t need it, but got to have it: ‘@clodaghshiels if I buy anymore Ariel items and bring them home, @darrencunningham88 will leave me. Packing up the house showed I could open up a novelty store for Ariel.’

Here are some of the key items in this magical collection.

Primark Little Mermaid Travel Pillow

Add some shimmer, scales and shut-eye to your in-flight experience courtesy of this standout travel pillow. You can even lay your head against it for the airport transfer.

Buy in-store now: Little Mermaid Travel Pillow, Primark, £5

Primark Little Mermaid Throw

You can snuggle up to the seascape on this supersoft throw whether you’re at home or away.

Buy in-store now: Little Mermaid Travel Pillow, Primark, £5

Primark Little Mermaid Water Bottle

You’re bound to work up a thirst after a day of doing anything from topping up your tan to hitting the tourist trail so this is bottle is perfect for re-hydrating.

Buy in-store now: Little Mermaid Water Bottle, Primark, £5.50

Primark Little Mermaid Plaque

Need a little inspiration? A quick look at this wall plaque and Ariel enamoured with her ‘dinglehopper’ and you’ll be feeling positive in next to no time.

Buy in-store now: Little Mermaid Plaque, Primark, £2

Primark Little Mermaid Beach Towel

Join Ariel, Sebastian and Flounder as you wash off that sea water with this tropically inspired towel. And once you’re done simply shake off, roll up and store away for another day.

Buy in-store now: Little Mermaid Beach Towel, Primark, £6

Which is your favourite item from the collection?