The humble toy soldier is making a big impression on the high street

This new Primark Christmas collection brings The Nutcracker story to life. Filled with glorious red decorations and traditional wooden Nutcracker ornaments this is the festive range to create a classic vibe for Christmas 2018.

More in store: Create a chic chalet feel with new Primark Christmas collection

The Nutcracker is a firm favourite for Christmas decorating every year. Thanks to the recent release of Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ this timeless classic is more popular than ever right now! Never one to miss a trend, Primark have Nutcracker Christmas decorations covered.

The Nutcracker comes to Primark

The star of this new collection is the statuesque Nutcracker Christmas decoration. He’s one of the best dressed we’ve seen this year in his glorious red formal jacket. This fab ornament, which is only £6, is perfect to decorate any sideboard, tabletop or mantlepiece throughout the festive season.

To co-ordinate with the brilliant red of the toy soldier’s outfit there are table accessories a plenty, in the same glorious shade. From red tapered candles to a decorative red tableware runner this range has everything to dine in style this Christmas.

The gingerbread bunting is a sweet touch to add to a traditional Christmas scheme. The felt garland is ideal for dressing the mantlepiece or hanging across windows to give a view from outside.

Video Of The Week

Other familiar characters joining this new range are Santa and Rudolf. Both are available as adorable self sitters. With stripey knitted legs the cute ornaments are cleverly designed to hang over the edge of shelving and ledges.

Will The Nutcracker have a place in your home this Christmas?