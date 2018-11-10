The high street hero gives us a stunning new Nordic inspired home range – just in time for Christmas

Just when we thought Primark had peaked with the ‘Retro Luxe’ collection, they switch it up a gear for Christmas! This new Primark Christmas home collection is a vision of Nordic loveliness.

Take your home on a Nordic journey this season. Inspired by traditional wood lodges and winter landscapes, create a cosy winter retreat in the comfort of your own home. From ski scene bedding to ceramic house lanterns, the new Primark collection has all the accessories you need to get the look.

New Primark christmas collection

In a colour palette of classic Scandi greys and cream the new collection is full of accessories to layer up the look. From felted bobble cushions, reminiscent of winter bobble hats, to chunky knitted throws with pom-poms, there are plenty of accessories to give homes a cosy ski chalet vibe.

Set the scene with Hygge style lighting. From large wooden lanterns to dainty ceramic house tealight holders, the range boasts plenty of ambient lighting solutions.

To add a more prominent decorative touch there’s a ski scene bedding set. The adorable set features delightful alpine tress, log cabins and skiers out on the slopes – it couldn’t be more festive!

The green reverse is decorated with a variety of simple Scandi-style tree illustrations. Available in single, double and king sizes this smart bedding set is perfect for all ages.

Homes can never have enough throws, especially beautifully cosy ones. The new collection features this chunky knitted pink throw with twisted fringing, to add interest, and a tactile chenille design with on-trend pom-pom trim. Both designs are perfect to dress sofas and beds – to hunker under to beat winter chills.

Keep up the good work Primark Home.

We can’t wait to see what they do next!