Primark is fast becoming our favourite one-stop-shop for statement homeware. First came that gorgeous drinks trolley, now we’ve got our eye on the Primark plant stand.

When the gold Primark plant stand popped up on our Instagram feed we couldn’t believe our eyes. Priced at just £15, it was the glamourous update we’d been looking for that wasn’t going to break the bank.

Primark plant stand

In fact, it is an absolute style steal! For less than £20 you can display your extensive houseplants collection in style.

When a shot of the plant stand appeared on Instagram it soon captured the imagination of a league of fans.

Captioned: ‘Showcase your plants the way they deserve to be 🌿✨’ the post quickly clocked up 18,538 likes and 725 comments.

‘Mad cute’ commented one fan.

‘I need this!!!’ wrote another.

‘Love love love the style,’ added another Instagram user.

Reassuring us that the gold plant stand is just as gorgeous in person, one user wrote: ‘I have this, it’s great in the hallway ❤️’

We’ll be positioning it in the living room, ladened with air-purifying plants such as Mother-in-laws tongue. For added drama, pop a trailing plant on the top tier to create a waterfall of green hanging over the stand. Curio rowleyanus or Hoya Linearis are both gorgeous options for trailing plants.

However, if you want the look but are seriously lacking a green thumb, Primark has a great selection of faux houseplants. You can easily get the look without any of the guilt over forgetting to water them.

Buy in-store: Plant stand, £15, Primark

Alternatively, don’t simply reserve this three-tier stand for succulents and cacti. Position the stand near a cocktail chair and leave the middle tier empty to double as a side table.

Video Of The Week

We’re even tempted to transform the stand into a cocktail station. Just be careful about stacking it up with bottles of gin and cocktail classes.

Position the stand next to a wall to provide extra stability and avoid any potential accidents. Then simply pop your tipple of choice on the bottom tier, your choice of mixer and garnish on the middle tier, topping it off with a cocktail shaker and your glasses of choice.

Will you be making a trip to Primark this weekend?