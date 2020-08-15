We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fabulous news for all you ‘cool cats and kittens’ who missed out the last time this fierce footstool was in stock. Back by popular demand the fashionable footstool was definitely a hero piece from last year’s home collection.

The flamboyant design is so coveted in fact that it’s already on advanced order, for shipping on 7th September.

The sell-out Leopard print footstool

Here at Ideal Home HQ we love a bit of leopard print. Provided it’s done tastefully, this bold animal print is brilliant pattern to add personality to any room – living rooms and bedrooms in particular.

Call it the Tiger King-effect but big cat prints have never been so prominently on the style radar. A fan, even more so than most is Erica Davies, ex-Fashion Editor turned interiors influencer. She’s the inspiration behind the much-loved footstool, that’s part of her Edited by Erica Davies collection.

‘Animal print is a huge fashion trend that shows no signs of stopping, and this bold and beautiful print is great for the home too. So if you’re feeling wild, go for my leopard print footstool’ enthuses Erica.

QVC say it best, ‘This striking footstool from Erica Davis features a comfy padded design, with an all-over leopard print and a sumptuous soft-touch velvet fabric. With four wooden legs adding a firmly contemporary vibe’.

Buy now: Edited by Erica Davies Leopard Print Footstool, £69, QVC

Here’s the footstool in Erica’s own stunning home. Her boldly decorated house is well worth checking out on Instagram for colour inspiration.

Erica’s colourful feed is filled with colour and pattern, mostly that of animal print. Inspiring others with her confidence to embrace this magnificent print in all aspects – from wearing it ourselves to dressing our homes.

The footstool is available to pre-order now, ahead of the new season collections.