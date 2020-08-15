Trending:

Back by popular demand! THAT sell-out leopard print footstool is returning to QVC

Did you miss out on this fashionable footstool the first time around?
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Fabulous news for all you ‘cool cats and kittens’ who missed out the last time this fierce footstool was in stock. Back by popular demand the fashionable footstool was definitely a hero piece from last year’s home collection.

    The flamboyant design is so coveted in fact that it’s already on advanced order, for shipping on 7th September.

    Related: Dunelm’s best-selling statement mirror is back in stock – be quick, it’s selling fast

    The sell-out Leopard print footstool

    leopard print footstool

    Here at Ideal Home HQ we love a bit of leopard print. Provided it’s done tastefully, this bold animal print is brilliant pattern to add personality to any room – living rooms and bedrooms in particular.

    Call it the Tiger King-effect but big cat prints have never been so prominently on the style radar. A fan, even more so than most is Erica Davies, ex-Fashion Editor turned interiors influencer. She’s the inspiration behind the much-loved footstool, that’s part of her Edited by Erica Davies collection.

    ‘Animal print is a huge fashion trend that shows no signs of stopping, and this bold and beautiful print is great for the home too. So if you’re feeling wild, go for my leopard print footstool’ enthuses Erica.

    leopard print footstool

    QVC say it best, ‘This striking footstool from Erica Davis features a comfy padded design, with an all-over leopard print and a sumptuous soft-touch velvet fabric. With four wooden legs adding a firmly contemporary vibe’.

    Buy now: Edited by Erica Davies Leopard Print Footstool, £69, QVC

    View this post on Instagram

    AD || MORNING! I am very excited to share the news that my second collection for @qvcuk is now live! And it includes THIS: the leopard foot stool! It was on the vision board for the very first collection, but it’s taken a few samples to get it exactly right (I wanted her to be round and with a slightly midcentury sensibility) So here she is! She’s in a velvet finish and is also big enough to plonk (technical term) a round tray on top, if you fancy her multi-tasking as a coffee table too! We’ve also added leopard storage boxes to the new collection, which would also work in children’s spaces – and I LOVE the new take on my original LOVE sign, which is an amazing set of marquee lights. There’s a new botanical rug design and lots more. More on Stories – and more soon! Thanks so much for your support, it means the 🌎 (And please remember to tag any pic from the collection in your own home ➡️ #editedbyerica so I can see and share!) . . UPDATE: THE LINKS ARE NOW ALL WORKING!!

    A post shared by E R I C A D A V I E S (@erica_davies) on

    Here’s the footstool in Erica’s own stunning home. Her boldly decorated house is well worth checking out on Instagram for colour inspiration.

    Erica’s colourful feed is filled with colour and pattern, mostly that of animal print. Inspiring others with her confidence to embrace this magnificent print in all aspects – from wearing it ourselves to dressing our homes.

    More pattern inspo: How to paint a chest of drawers with a wild leopard print design

    The footstool is available to pre-order now, ahead of the new season collections.

    All the latest from Ideal Home