Give homes a fashionable makeover with new River Island Homeware

Tamara Kelly
By

The trendy retailer is venturing into the world of interiors, with a bold debut collection due to launch at the end of this month

River Island is bringing us homeware for the first time. The new River Island home collection’s exactly what you’d expect – highly fashionable designs, that bring the latest trends to life.

If you’re a fan of the fashion, you will not want to miss the homes collection – available in selected stores and online from the end of September.

Related: Give homes a fashionable refresh with new Rockett St George paint

‘The launch of our brand-new RI Home division heralds the beginning of an exciting chapter for us. Style doesn’t end at our clothes.’ explains Dayna Sofair, Head of Homeware Buying. ‘Where we eat, the fragrance we wear and the way we decorate our homes says as much about us as our favourite pair of jeans. With this in mind, we wanted to give our customer the chance to bring some signature River Island style and personality out of the wardrobe and into their homes.’

River Island Home

Black and White Sequin Wall Hanging, £80; Gold Print Cushion, £25; Black and White Sequin Pouffe, £120, all RI Home

Taking inspiration straight from its fashion lines the new homeware has a cool, bohemian vibe. The range of home accessories, consists of rugs and cushions to decorative wall hangings.

The new range is, for the most part, a riot of high-fashion colours. Where there are neutral accessories, these are decorated with touches of metallic embellishment – adding signature River Island glam.

The prices vary, starting from £8 all the way up to £275.

River Island home

Modern Persian Faded Rug, £80, RI Home

Bag it, I’ll take it. I personally won’t be able to resist buying this fabulous rug. The distressed pattern is perfect to support both the ‘Global Nomad’ and ‘New Nordic’ trends this season.

River Island home

Multicoloured Knit Throw, £65, RI Home

There’s nothing quite like a chunky knit to create a cosy home for winter. This vibrant design will add plenty of warmth and colour, ticking all the boxes.

River Island home

Mongolian Cushions, from £45, RI Home

Mongolian cushions will never go out of style (is my personal belief). This new collection has all the colours of the rainbow! From Chartreuse and Green, through to Coral there’s an impressive spectrum of deliciously fluffy cushions in this range.

River island home

Set of 2 Hexagonal Tables, £85, RI Home

We were surprised, this set of simple yet stylish tables are not bad value – considering some of the cushions are the same price. With burnished brass and gold being the metallic heroes of the new season, these tables are brilliantly on-trend.

River island home

Blue Tiger Faux Fur Cushion, £50, RI Home

The terribly flamboyant Tiger cushion is exactly what we’d hoped for from River Island homeware. It’s unashamedly bold and OTT, taking the animal print trend to a whole new level.

Related: New patterned Ted Baker tiles give walls and floors fashionable update

The fashionable new range is coming to a store near you soon!

Ideal Home loves...

Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for a cute, cosy and compact space
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads