Give homes a fashionable makeover with new River Island Homeware

The trendy retailer is venturing into the world of interiors, with a bold debut collection due to launch at the end of this month

River Island is bringing us homeware for the first time. The new River Island home collection’s exactly what you’d expect – highly fashionable designs, that bring the latest trends to life.

If you’re a fan of the fashion, you will not want to miss the homes collection – available in selected stores and online from the end of September.

‘The launch of our brand-new RI Home division heralds the beginning of an exciting chapter for us. Style doesn’t end at our clothes.’ explains Dayna Sofair, Head of Homeware Buying. ‘Where we eat, the fragrance we wear and the way we decorate our homes says as much about us as our favourite pair of jeans. With this in mind, we wanted to give our customer the chance to bring some signature River Island style and personality out of the wardrobe and into their homes.’

Taking inspiration straight from its fashion lines the new homeware has a cool, bohemian vibe. The range of home accessories, consists of rugs and cushions to decorative wall hangings.

The new range is, for the most part, a riot of high-fashion colours. Where there are neutral accessories, these are decorated with touches of metallic embellishment – adding signature River Island glam.

The prices vary, starting from £8 all the way up to £275.

Bag it, I’ll take it. I personally won’t be able to resist buying this fabulous rug. The distressed pattern is perfect to support both the ‘Global Nomad’ and ‘New Nordic’ trends this season.

There’s nothing quite like a chunky knit to create a cosy home for winter. This vibrant design will add plenty of warmth and colour, ticking all the boxes.

Mongolian cushions will never go out of style (is my personal belief). This new collection has all the colours of the rainbow! From Chartreuse and Green, through to Coral there’s an impressive spectrum of deliciously fluffy cushions in this range.

We were surprised, this set of simple yet stylish tables are not bad value – considering some of the cushions are the same price. With burnished brass and gold being the metallic heroes of the new season, these tables are brilliantly on-trend.

The terribly flamboyant Tiger cushion is exactly what we’d hoped for from River Island homeware. It’s unashamedly bold and OTT, taking the animal print trend to a whole new level.

The fashionable new range is coming to a store near you soon!