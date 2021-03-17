Roost episode 2: Watch our show for patio ideas, decorating with grey and WIN a Yale Security bundle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roost episode 2 is now live and there’s lots of home improvement inspiration packed into the show, including patio ideas> and nailing decorating with grey. We’ll also reveal the best flooring for your hallway so you can wow guests with a show-stopping entrance.

And, for UK viewers, there’s a chance to win a bundle of security from Yale in this week’s competition. Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch Roost Episode 2

So what exactly is in Roost episode 2? Find a plethora of grey living room ideas, from using a contrasting bold hue, to warming grey with blush tones. We uncover ways to make a tonal combination successful, such as adding textures and varying proportions.

Next up, you’ll discover genius patio gardening ideas to make your outdoor space welcoming, just in time for lockdown restrictions lifting. From making use of wall space, to fast-growing plants and garden trends, there are ideas for every size of space.

Then, we cover three of the best choices for hallway flooring, all of which can be used with underfloor heating if you want to free up wall space and do away with your radiators. You’ll learn how to paint floorboards, make a statement with patterns and borders and inject period style back into homes that have lost their original features.

Related: Stairway ideas – looks for your hallway that will really make an entrance

So, take five and feast your eyes on Roost episode 2:

In the second episode of Roost, we’re giving away Yale‘s Ultimate Smart Security Bundle, which comprises of a Yale Linus® Smart Lock, a Connect Bridge, a Linus Smart Keypad, a Linus Adjustable Cylinder, a Front Door WiFi Camera, a Sync Smart Home Alarm Family Plus Kit – plus, installation.

All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below…

Good luck!