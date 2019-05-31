Sainsbury’s Home retro kitchenware celebrates 150 years – and it’s selling like hot cakes

To mark the supermarket’s 150th anniversary, Sainsbury’s Home have taken a trip down memory lane. Or should that be Drury Lane, the site of the first ever Sainsbury’s shop – fun fact.

Taking inspiration from the archives, the design team have created a delightfully nostalgic collection of kitchenware filled with baking accessories, textiles and tableware.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

More news from the supermarket: 10 things you’ll only know if you shop at Sainsbury’s

‘We’ve seen a heightened demand for retro kitchenware,’ explains Rona Olds, Head of Buying Homewares at Sainsbury’s.

‘The Drury Lane range references our wealth of archival material and rich brand history. It’s a commemorative collection that truly celebrates the store’s unique heritage. All coupled with an on-trend mustard and chalky blue colour palette.’

Drawing inspiration from packaging, prints and patterns deep within the archives the new collection is full of personality. From hand-drawn vintage illustrations of the original Drury Lane shop on cake tins to classic checks on the tableware, this range has a print for all.

We love the country classic check pattern featured across the table linen and dinnerware set. The casual check takes inspiration from traditional kitchen textiles, giving the design it’s homely nostalgic feel. This collection creates the ideal feel for relaxed everyday dining.

The mustard yellow colour pops add a wonderfully retro vibe. Against the ‘of the now’ Oxford blue and chalky grey colours.

To collection mixes key materials such as galvanised metal, acacia wood and tan leather as well as recycled glass, to give a subtle nod to industrial styling. this elements helps to balance the vintage look.

Every celebration deserves a home-made cake. And speaking of cakes, what better way to share yours than with an attractive cake tin.

They don’t come much more attractive than this illustrative design from the new collection. Featuring an artists interpretation of the original Sainsbury’s store front, it’s utterly charming.

Buy now: Sainsbury’s Home Drury Lane Vintage Cake Tin, £7, Sainsbury’s

Video Of The Week

An early bestsellers from the range is the Tala cook’s dry measure above. Featuring an illustrated anniversary motif, this baking accessory is sure to add vintage charm to any kitchen. Practical and pretty, it’s easy to see why it’s proving to be such a hit.

This cutlery set is just the thing to co-ordinate with the check dinnerware set. The decorative design, in the zingy mustard shade adds a complimentary contrast to the neutral dinner plates.

Buy now Drury Lane Patterned 16 piece Cutlery Set, £16, Sainsbury’s Home

Celebrate with Sainsbury’s in style. Which piece would you happily welcome into your kitchen?