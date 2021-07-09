The must-have £8 Wilko vase that’s going down a storm on Instagram

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Every now and again there’s a small, unassuming accessory that makes a big splash in the world of interiors – and this month it’s a must-have Wilko vase that’s going down a storm on Instagram.

We’ve seen the high street and home decor trends become flooded with hundreds of natural accessories, from wicker baskets to raffia mirrors, macrame plant holders to bamboo lanterns, and it’s easy to see why they’re so popular. These finishes add gorgeous texture and laidback boho vibes to an interior scheme.

If you’re looking to get in on the trend on a budget then this seagrass-covered vase from Wilko is just the ticket. The £8 price tag has made it a bargain buy that we’re seeing Instagrammers snapping up to show off on their feeds.

Buy it now: Seagrass covered vase, £8, Wilko

When an image of the vase first appeared on the brands Instagram it quickly clocked up 7,723 likes. Friends were tagging each other saying, ‘OMG, we need these in our lives’.

‘Love these 😍,’ gushed another.

Since the first post, the vases have made an appearance on the brands Instagram many more times showing how keen shoppers have styled the on-trend vase. The sculpted neck is just the right width for a bunch of flowers – not too small that you can only fit a few stems, but not so wide that you need a huge bouquet.

The vase will look stunning paired with dried grasses or the last of this year’s pretty-in pink peonies. Or why not add some flair to your outdoor living room ideas and fill it with cut flowers from the garden.

Video Of The Week

However, you don’t have to have flowers to make this vase work though – it’s attractive enough on its own to make a pretty display with other accessories, too. Style it on a sideboard with a candle from our best candles guide for the perfect mix of colour and texture.

Fancy getting in on the action and buying this season’s steal? Then head over to Wilko and snap one up now. The vase has been discontinued online, but you can still bag one in stores if you’re quick – we’ll race you.