Do you have a deck, patio or bijou backyard space? Then the debut collection of Swoon garden furniture could be the answer to how you relax, eat and entertain outdoors this spring.

With clocks going forward and evenings now lighter, it’s the perfect time to give exteriors a refresh. Often tables and chairs can be big, bulky and awkward in small outdoor spaces so we are loving the streamlined good looks that this online retailer has launched. And for those of us with petite balconies, compact dimensions mean you won’t need to compromise on style.

‘The key inspiration for these designs has come from the city – the urban landscape,’ says Head of Design at Swoon, Sam Baldry. The looks are named after London neighbourhoods, including Clapham, Kennington, Clissold and Finsbury. ‘We’ve drawn sharp, defined shapes by looking at the silhouettes and shadows cast by buildings. The outcome beautifully catches the atmosphere of contemporary city life.’

You’ll find bistro and dining tables with sleek legs and glimmering glass tops, cafe-style chairs and neat benches with beautifully curved edges and slender spoked seating that will seat a crowd or just for two. Plus cool rockers and rounded occasional chairs for those laid back moments. All with a nod to the ‘Continent’.

Made from matte powder-coated steel, these weather-resistant designs come in contemporary colour pop shades as well as classic monochrome. Take your pick from pastel mint greens and blues to deeper hues of azure blue and bottle green, as well as staple black, white and grey finishes. Whatever your style, you’ll be able to find a shade that suits.

So get the cocktail glasses out, the latest Ottolenghi open and start planning for warm days and late night evenings!