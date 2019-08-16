Are you familiar with The Original Factory Shop? If you are you might only know of it, as I do, for the best-priced household products. This week we discovered there’s more to this store than cheap cleaning items and bargain Bacofoil.

They also sell great value on-trend homewares. Who knew?

From pom-pom trim bedding to stylish furniture solutions the affordable homeware enables shoppers to transform their homes without great expense.

The Original Factory Shop homeware

From 26th August, there are even further reductions on a number of amazing homeware products. Here’s a selection of the products on offer – but be quick, these prices are for a limited time only.

The collection is sadly not yet available online, but with 168 stores across the UK you’re bound to live near one.

Creating a calming bedroom scheme by dress the bed with on-trend pom-poms with this bedding set in its serene shade of lilac.

Layer the look with plush fleece-feel throws in co-ordinating powdery pastel shades. The throws are exceptional value at £6 each or £10 for 2.

Aside from the pretty accessories they have a selection of great furniture pieces. The slim storage drawers are ideal for bathrooms or narrow hallway spaces.

Sadly the chair is merely a prop, we did double check! But everything else is available to buy.

Add a statement with flamboyant floral prints or keep things calm with muted pastel toned cushions. Better still mix things up, and combine the two different styles. Whichever look you’re going for you can do so without spending too much, as these affordable cushions are £8 each or £12 for 2.

Video Of The Week

As a side note The Original Factory Shop also do exceptionally priced party accessories, unicorn piñatas and the like. Well worth a look if you’re throwing a party.

Take trip in store to find hundreds of products available with up to 70% per cent off the RRP.

All product is subject to availability in stores, and available for a limited time only.